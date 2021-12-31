Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc Buys Visa Inc, VMware Inc, Gentex Corp, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, TransUnion

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, VMware Inc, Gentex Corp, Insperity Inc, Expedia Group Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, TransUnion, Otis Worldwide Corp, Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc. As of 2021Q4, Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,755 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.88%
  2. Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 98,770 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 130,689 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 43,494 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 168,016 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 33,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 46,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.1 and $129.2, with an estimated average price of $118.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: International Money Express Inc (IMXI)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in International Money Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 207,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Breweries Co Inc (CCU)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc added to a holding in United Breweries Co Inc by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Sold Out: KT Corp (KT)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc sold out a holding in KT Corp. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $13.11.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.



