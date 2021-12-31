Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc Buys Visa Inc, VMware Inc, Gentex Corp, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, TransUnion

- New Purchases: V, VMW, NSP, EXPE, FCN, NLOK, IMXI,
- Added Positions: GNTX, EFX, MDLZ, FB, UNP, CHRW, KEYS, ZBRA, CCU, CDW, ULTA,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, CSCO, BKNG, RTX, MDT, TRU, OTIS, MSI, CTVA, LHX, NVS, VVV, AXTA, UNH, MMC, JNJ, CPRT, PM, AOS, AON, SONY, AXP, RELX, PEP, BDX, BAX, TJX, SNY, PFE, CME,
- Sold Out: SBUX, KT, YUMC, USB,
For the details of Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foyston%2C+gordon%2C+%26+payne+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,755 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.88%
- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 98,770 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 130,689 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 43,494 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 168,016 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 33,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 46,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.1 and $129.2, with an estimated average price of $118.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Money Express Inc (IMXI)
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in International Money Express Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 22.53%. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 207,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Breweries Co Inc (CCU)
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc added to a holding in United Breweries Co Inc by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.Sold Out: KT Corp (KT)
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc sold out a holding in KT Corp. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $13.11.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc. Also check out:
1. Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc keeps buying