Kings Point Capital Management Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Parker Hannifin Corp, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Sells Global Payments Inc, Intel Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: PH, HASI, SPLG, ASTL, IEFA, RCL, DAL, SCHM, RIVN, IAU, VTEB, IEI, IRT, VNQI, DFAS, FLNC, SCHA, KEYS, BNDX, IEUR, EMLC, AOUT, FDN, FPE, BKR, PJT, ESI, KHC, SCHP, VUSB, VONE, VIS, SPYV, SHYG, SCHZ, SCHV, SCHR, IEMG, SCHE, PDBC, JEPI, ITOT, IPO, IHDG, FRC, CWT, ES, NEM, MGI, MAS, LEN, MTCH, LHX, FUL, FCX, EMN, PNW, CTRA, BXC, CADE, CADE, ARCC, ADM, APH, AMP, ALB, AAP, VLO, AES, VRSK, LAC, IBKR, AEF, RVT, DNP, CMG, EVRG, FBHS, TYL, SCCO, SHW, SCI, SRE, SNY, SANM, POOL, ROP,
- Added Positions: MINT, BKNG, UNH, MS, AVY, NWL, BAC, CRWD, ULTA, FB, PYPL, CVX, NXPI, CRL, MDT, DIS, GNRC, IJR, SCHF, KMI, ACES, AMZN, CCI, SRLN, XLB, AJG, PG, RTX, IJH, IVV, VNQ, ABT, AXP, V, IWM, ADBE, APD, DE, EXPE, ITW, MDLZ, NKE, CRM, AVGO, ABBV, GOOG, BIPC, DGS, EMNT, GLD, LQD, PFF, RSP, SCHX, SPY, VSS, CB, AMGN, WTRG, BAX, BLK, BA, CSX, CNC, CI, COP, COST, CMI, DHI, D, DOV, DD, DUK, ECL, EW, LLY, XOM, MNST, IFF, JKHY, K, MRVL, MRK, MU, NFLX, NTRS, NUE, OLN, PPL, PFE, PLUG, LIN, RLI, ROK, SO, SBUX, TROW, TJX, TGT, TXN, UPS, VZ, WMT, WFC, WMB, MA, FTNT, DG, GM, UA, OKTA, DOCU, UPWK, DOW, NNOX, SNOW, CHPT, CHPT, BKLN, EWJ, IHI, IWB, IWD, IWF, IWP, QUAL, SRVR, STIP, TIP, UYG, VB, VEA, VFH, VGT, VWO, XBI, XLF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: GPN, INTC, LMT, T, ATVI, BSV, WSM, AAPL, IJS, MSFT, TMO, VOO, IJJ, UL, VTI, QQQ, ACN, EPD, BX, HON, ET, WM, BEPC, STZ, MDY, VYM, QCOM, BIP, TSLA, TTWO, BABA, SKYY, PEP, ADP, DLR, XLI, SAP, STWD, CVS, IBM, IPAY, JNJ, DVY, GSLC, FTSL, FDIS, EFA, DHR, COO, AMLP, AMJ, ASIX, HEDJ, CL, CSCO, IVW, CAT, PTH, VIAC, BAM, BIDU, XLK, GE, NOK, REGN, RMD, STX, SWKS, TRV, TSM, VXRT, MCK, LVS, IMMR, NOVA, IT, EXPD, CUBI, ZTS, WIX, LBRDK, SHOP, SQ, PENN, UBER,
- Sold Out: DS, BBBY, ALL, LMBS, JETS, IGV, MIMO, VOT, VO, RYT, BND, KD, OTLY, DKNG, LMND, SPOT, CFMS, ANGI, ORMP, ROST, MIC, HP, GILD, CVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of KINGS POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 400,935 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 554,513 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,600 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,386 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,979 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $303.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 41,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 140,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Kings Point Capital Management initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 32.71%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 554,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 91.20%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2623.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 79.71%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 30,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 65.93%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 124,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $202.38 and $227.13, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $182.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 82,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Kings Point Capital Management added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 57.95%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 325,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Drive Shack Inc (DS)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in Drive Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $1.43 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.18.Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.54.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.Sold Out: Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.79 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $5.87.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Kings Point Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.
