Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Buys Nutrien, Stericycle Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, ICICI Bank, Cameco Corp

New Purchases: NTR, ARMK,

NTR, ARMK, Added Positions: BIDU, SRCL, IPG, HAIN, BWA, BKNG, FCN, BBD, GRFS, FTDR, VIAC, PSMT, FMX, PBI, SABR, WWD, BSMX, CRTO,

BIDU, SRCL, IPG, HAIN, BWA, BKNG, FCN, BBD, GRFS, FTDR, VIAC, PSMT, FMX, PBI, SABR, WWD, BSMX, CRTO, Reduced Positions: IBN, CCJ, GOLD, ALV, PI, NICE, IPGP, ANGI, MORN,

IBN, CCJ, GOLD, ALV, PI, NICE, IPGP, ANGI, MORN, Sold Out: ORCL, KAI,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nutrien, Stericycle Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, Frontdoor Inc, sells Oracle Corp, ICICI Bank, Cameco Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Impinj Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Creek Investment Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+creek+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 6,197,104 shares, 14.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 10,373,943 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 11,803,144 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,838,624 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.06% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 5,065,002 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.21%. The holding were 5,065,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 92,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 58.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.45 and $69.95, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 2,780,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 56.44%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2623.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Bank Bradesco SA by 41.80%. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 81.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 37.86%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Kadant Inc. The sale prices were between $200.07 and $240, with an estimated average price of $223.41.