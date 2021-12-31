Scopus Asset Management, L.p. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Netflix Inc, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: XLI, JBHT, UBER, KO, SAIA, ITB, PG, HD, PLD, ELY, GXO, BYD, BERY, RACE, ATVI, UNP, WNC, CMC, SPOT, AMPS, AMPS, GPK, ECVT, ADNT, CSX, ENNV, CVLG, LW, NCLH,

XLI, JBHT, UBER, KO, SAIA, ITB, PG, HD, PLD, ELY, GXO, BYD, BERY, RACE, ATVI, UNP, WNC, CMC, SPOT, AMPS, AMPS, GPK, ECVT, ADNT, CSX, ENNV, CVLG, LW, NCLH, Added Positions: UPS, TPX, UAA, XPO, PLNT, AAWW, MAT, CPRI, WCN, MT, ETN, JCI, HWM, WM, ZBRA, GD, MTN, ESI, VRT, ACM, HAS, APTV, CARR, ROP, RRX, RSG, WMS, OLN, TDY, AZEK, GM, AVNT, MAS, IR, PTSI, DHI, MGA, CNHI, ZWS, TXT, ULH, WCC, MEG, AXTA, SWK, TEL, APH, AVY, NVT, WLK, KMB, RS, HOG, TOL, PWR, MTZ, HEI,

UPS, TPX, UAA, XPO, PLNT, AAWW, MAT, CPRI, WCN, MT, ETN, JCI, HWM, WM, ZBRA, GD, MTN, ESI, VRT, ACM, HAS, APTV, CARR, ROP, RRX, RSG, WMS, OLN, TDY, AZEK, GM, AVNT, MAS, IR, PTSI, DHI, MGA, CNHI, ZWS, TXT, ULH, WCC, MEG, AXTA, SWK, TEL, APH, AVY, NVT, WLK, KMB, RS, HOG, TOL, PWR, MTZ, HEI, Reduced Positions: JACK, RH, AAP, SPB, EXPE, ARCB, PVH, HON, BBWI, RTX, SQM, TECK, SMPL, NTR, WFG, LIN, TDG, J, LPX, RUSHA, CLH, FTV, DHR, PH, URI, BURL, MOS, IFSPF, CF, NOC, CARG, STZHF, LESL, VNT, SNPO, GBTC, DOV, TWNK, CCK, DE, AME, POOL, LEN, OTIS, STEM, JBI, JBI, ITT, FREY,

JACK, RH, AAP, SPB, EXPE, ARCB, PVH, HON, BBWI, RTX, SQM, TECK, SMPL, NTR, WFG, LIN, TDG, J, LPX, RUSHA, CLH, FTV, DHR, PH, URI, BURL, MOS, IFSPF, CF, NOC, CARG, STZHF, LESL, VNT, SNPO, GBTC, DOV, TWNK, CCK, DE, AME, POOL, LEN, OTIS, STEM, JBI, JBI, ITT, FREY, Sold Out: EA, NFLX, MCD, LSTR, PEP, BLMN, AA, LOW, ASO, SHOO, CLX, FIVE, DECK, FOXA, CZR, FWRD, HUBG, CCL, MDLZ, UTZ, RUTH, CPAAU, CPAAU, SNDR, CCEP, PSPC, CVNA, TFII, PCAR, VWE, ECHO, ROLL, AER, FTAI, BLDR, EMR, NWSA, LECO, GNRC, GLD, WWD, GT, R, GE, IAA, PCT, HAYW, AES, AGCO, VALE, CNI, DSGX, CLF, ENNVU, ACDVF, SNCY, NOVA, XMTR, OLPX, CNK, PFDR, MRTN, ON, IVAN, ALGM, SLAM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Netflix Inc, McDonald's Corp, Landstar System Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scopus Asset Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Scopus Asset Management, L.p. owns 276 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scopus+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 1,087,500 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.5% Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 1,525,000 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.74% Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 1,000,000 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.60% Under Armour Inc (UAA) - 4,250,000 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.00% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 406,800 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1527.20%

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $99.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.48 and $205.75, with an estimated average price of $192.85. The stock is now traded at around $187.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 237,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,075,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13. The stock is now traded at around $267.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 129,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1527.20%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $210.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 406,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 59.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,675,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 190.64%. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 471,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 205.88%. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Scopus Asset Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.