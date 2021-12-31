Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Theleme Partners LLP Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Moderna Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Analog Devices Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Theleme Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Moderna Inc, Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Theleme Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Theleme Partners LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Theleme Partners LLP
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 12,300,000 shares, 45.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 5,022,174 shares, 21.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.92%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 16,556,610 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.74%
  4. Alcoa Corp (AA) - 4,908,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio.
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 776,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 45.74%. The holding were 12,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $580.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $136.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $97.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 956,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 152,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Theleme Partners LLP added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 5,022,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.



