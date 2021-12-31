VGI Partners Ltd Buys Twitter Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells American Well Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Teladoc Health Inc

New Purchases: PCOR, SPOT,

PCOR, SPOT, Added Positions: TWTR, PINS, IAC, VMEO,

TWTR, PINS, IAC, VMEO, Reduced Positions: AMWL, AMZN, CME, MA, XM, MORN, PLTR, ANGI,

AMWL, AMZN, CME, MA, XM, MORN, PLTR, ANGI, Sold Out: TME, TDOC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twitter Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Spotify Technology SA, sells American Well Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VGI Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q4, VGI Partners Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,887 shares, 28.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 358,575 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% CME Group Inc (CME) - 536,981 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,607,948 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75% Qualtrics International Inc (XM) - 2,213,058 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%

VGI Partners Ltd initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 49,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VGI Partners Ltd initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VGI Partners Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 57.81%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 845,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VGI Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.

VGI Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.