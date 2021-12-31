Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
VGI Partners Ltd Buys Twitter Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells American Well Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Teladoc Health Inc

Investment company VGI Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Spotify Technology SA, sells American Well Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VGI Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q4, VGI Partners Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of VGI Partners Ltd
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,887 shares, 28.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 358,575 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
  3. CME Group Inc (CME) - 536,981 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.34%
  4. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,607,948 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75%
  5. Qualtrics International Inc (XM) - 2,213,058 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

VGI Partners Ltd initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 49,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

VGI Partners Ltd initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $159.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

VGI Partners Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 57.81%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 845,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

VGI Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

VGI Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.



