Kempen Capital Management N.v. Buys Sleep Number Corp, VICI Properties Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Sells , EPR Properties, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

- New Purchases: VICI, KMI, SPG, KRG, AMH, O, EW, WEC, MPC, ONL,
- Added Positions: SNBR, EHC, BC, MWA, JBL, VIVO, ENS, STRA, TRIP, FSLR, ARE, GNTX, WTFC, TRNO, TDC, WFG, LHCG, ARGO, TRN, SYY, HBAN, PEG, CBT, HR, LYB, PRGS, EQIX, GRP.U, HPP, PLD, DRH, ANF, RNR, APLE, CAH, PTC, HIW, PRU, SRE, BKNG, MRK, AMAT, EL, NKE, MSM, SKM, TMO, IQV, VZ, SIGA, GOOGL, TRTN, MMC, OHI, DE, EA, V, SITC, TSM, AER, SO, VAL, MDT, BLK, CSCO, NE, C, XYL, AEO, LXFR, OMC, MA, ETR, AWK, COF, DK, WMB, AMT, ENB, AEP, JPM, DDOG, PFG, MELI, EBAY, SHO, SPGI,
- Reduced Positions: VNQ, REG, COLD, AVB, PEP, PEAK, OFC, CCU, REXR, INVH, PHI, CM, RWT, ATVI, NNN, CUBE, DLR, VNQI, SUI, USB, RY, WPC, DOC, LOW, TRP, PSA, MCD, JNJ, CP, EXR, ATCO, ACN, AMZN, AAPL, BNS, TSLA, ZBRA, UNH, UNP, KO, TU, CRM, DD, NVDA, INTU, JCI, LRCX, MSFT, PG, IBM, HD, ABT, LLY, ADBE, KD, IFF, LIN, DOV, BMY, ICE, CAG, DIS, MS, IPG, LNG, NFLX, CL, TXN,
- Sold Out: COR, EPR, RWX, RPAI, QDEL, STAG, BBBY, VTR, HST, AMGN, ATO, ES, CMS, INTC, PPG, WMT, BRK.B, AON, OTIS, ACC, MCO, ESS, RCI, ROP, BMTX,
- West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 920,850 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 937,150 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.13%
- Jabil Inc (JBL) - 1,316,924 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.16%
- Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) - 1,720,600 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 900,444 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.15%
Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 869,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,397,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $143.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 89,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 496,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 192,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 81,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 80.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 838,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 95.11%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 810,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brunswick Corp (BC)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $90.42 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $97.93. The stock is now traded at around $95.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 900,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc. by 9663.33%. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $17.36, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $12.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,344,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jabil Inc (JBL)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Jabil Inc by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,316,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc by 148.43%. The purchase prices were between $17.46 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $19.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,369,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPR)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $43.66 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $49.58.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $35.23.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11.Sold Out: (RPAI)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67.
