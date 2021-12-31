FJ Capital Management LLC Buys Popular Inc, Shore Bancshares Inc, Banc of California Inc, Sells Veritex Holdings Inc, Premier Financial Corp, First BanCorp

- New Purchases: BPOP, AUB, ONB, HGTY, DAOOU, CSTR, WBS, NMRK, FIS, ALIT, AFG, TLS, ABR, PYPL, GCMG, AJG, FBRT, FBRT, STWD, MOFG, JPM, FHI, ARCC, AEL, PGR, MFA, AXS, REFI, WRB, TOL, PECO, RNR, PLD,
- Added Positions: SHBI, BANC, QCRH, OSBC, FMNB, HTBI, MSBI, PACW, MPB, EQBK, SFST, FFIC, LBAI, LMST, LEN, TRIN, CHMG, PNNT, RWT, SAL,
- Reduced Positions: VBTX, PFC, CCB, HTBK, BRKL, CBTX, BSVN, EBC, BFIN, ARGO, GBNY, MHO, PFSI, PJT,
- Sold Out: FBP, PMBC, BANR, OBT, PROV, RIVE, SVBI, FISV, STC, IBKR, PAYA, MET, BRSP, TRTX, COOP, FSK, CGBD, BAM, HMN, KLR, ACT, ACT, MBIN, ISTR,
For the details of FJ Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fj+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FJ Capital Management LLC
- Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) - 3,138,000 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 1,449,000 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.18%
- Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 2,799,000 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- CBTX Inc (CBTX) - 1,305,000 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
- Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST) - 600,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $76 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 298,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Old National Bancorp (ONB)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Old National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hagerty Inc (HGTY)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Hagerty Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $18.8, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (DAOOU)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)
FJ Capital Management LLC initiated holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Shore Bancshares Inc by 60.42%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $19.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,524,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Banc of California Inc (BANC)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Banc of California Inc by 45.61%. The purchase prices were between $18.55 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,826,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in QCR Holdings Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $51.53 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $55.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 387,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,625,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Farmers National Banc Corp by 608.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.39 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC)
FJ Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Flushing Financial Corp by 28.65%. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $23.94. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 229,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First BanCorp (FBP)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $13.77.Sold Out: (PMBC)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.4 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.75.Sold Out: Banner Corp (BANR)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $55.95 and $62.83, with an estimated average price of $59.3.Sold Out: Orange County Bancorp Inc (OBT)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Orange County Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.43.Sold Out: Provident Financial Holdings Inc (PROV)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.44 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $16.79.Sold Out: (RIVE)
FJ Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.93 and $15.84, with an estimated average price of $13.93.
