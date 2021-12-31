Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Honeywell International Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Fiserv Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, The Travelers Inc

- New Purchases: EMXC, FOCS, WDAY, XLNX, CSX, BAM, AMD, VBR, SCHD, QDF, PZA, IWN, DWAC, COIN, RBLX, DDOG, CRWD, TENB, XLV, TY, LHX, PLD, CERN, COP, ED, DOV, EW, EL, FFIV, FBHS, IIVI, QCOM, TSM, WBA, CB, PHUN, ANY,
- Added Positions: HON, FISV, BAC, IJR, HD, IEFA, MUB, SPSM, SRLN, TJX, IVV, HLT, CVS, LRCX, PANW, SPGI, UNP, CRM, ABBV, XOM, COST, VNQ, AME, ESML, ITOT, IWF, MA, VIG, MO, WMB, TMO, BRK.A, F, MDLZ, MS, BA, NEE, EMR, IWD, ECL, IWM, IWO, IWS, MDY, EOG, NYF, PHO, SCHE, BMY, IJH, SUB, TBT, VB, VBK, VGT, BLK, AMGN, VOT, VTI, VYM, XBI, XLF, XLK, LOW, PXD, ORCL, SWK, ORLY, TGT, NOC, USB, NSC, RTX, UNH, WMT, NFLX, CATC, PBCT, PM, BRCN, AVGO, NOW, KMB, INTC, MRNA, DKNG, ABNB, ITW, GLD, GE,
- Reduced Positions: MDT, LMT, TRV, TTD, AAPL, MSFT, V, VZ, GOOGL, CSCO, GOOG, BRK.B, BKI, FTV, SEIC, JNJ, BKNG, STZ, XYL, SYNH, VWO, ST, RMD, SHW, SYK, MKC, IBB, TFI, SPY, AMZN, AEP, SHOP, ISTB, JPIN, QQQ, SHM, ZTS, SLY, FB, BEP, T, SHY, IGSB, BSV, OTIS, DOCU, PG, SCHW, MRK, CVX, CL, PEP, XPO, SBUX, URI, III, IWB, IJK, CMCSA, MTUM, IJT, SCHB, MMM, SCHZ, COF, CBRE, SPLV, ADP, AMT, VEA, VO, VTEB, LULU, INTU, WFC, FTNT, STAG, UPS, PENN, NVDA, TDOC, EDIT, MCD, LLY, CARR, GD, OGN, GXO, IT, FNF, EEM, ERTH, GINN,
- Sold Out: ATVI, HRC, SQ, YUMC, ZS, CHWY, PTON, BEPC,
For the details of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crestwood+advisors+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,475,609 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 629,554 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 284,825 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 837,012 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,287,476 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 475,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 161,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $216.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 117.04%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $184.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 277,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 103.73%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 472,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 434.78%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $580.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 437.88%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $499.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 197.08%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $250.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: (HRC)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11.
