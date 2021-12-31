Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Honeywell International Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Fiserv Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, The Travelers Inc

New Purchases: EMXC, FOCS, WDAY, XLNX, CSX, BAM, AMD, VBR, SCHD, QDF, PZA, IWN, DWAC, COIN, RBLX, DDOG, CRWD, TENB, XLV, TY, LHX, PLD, CERN, COP, ED, DOV, EW, EL, FFIV, FBHS, IIVI, QCOM, TSM, WBA, CB, PHUN, ANY,

MDT, LMT, TRV, TTD, AAPL, MSFT, V, VZ, GOOGL, CSCO, GOOG, BRK.B, BKI, FTV, SEIC, JNJ, BKNG, STZ, XYL, SYNH, VWO, ST, RMD, SHW, SYK, MKC, IBB, TFI, SPY, AMZN, AEP, SHOP, ISTB, JPIN, QQQ, SHM, ZTS, SLY, FB, BEP, T, SHY, IGSB, BSV, OTIS, DOCU, PG, SCHW, MRK, CVX, CL, PEP, XPO, SBUX, URI, III, IWB, IJK, CMCSA, MTUM, IJT, SCHB, MMM, SCHZ, COF, CBRE, SPLV, ADP, AMT, VEA, VO, VTEB, LULU, INTU, WFC, FTNT, STAG, UPS, PENN, NVDA, TDOC, EDIT, MCD, LLY, CARR, GD, OGN, GXO, IT, FNF, EEM, ERTH, GINN, Sold Out: ATVI, HRC, SQ, YUMC, ZS, CHWY, PTON, BEPC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Honeywell International Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Fiserv Inc, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, The Travelers Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owns 300 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,475,609 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 629,554 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 284,825 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 837,012 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,287,476 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 475,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 161,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $216.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 117.04%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $184.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 277,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 103.73%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $94.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 472,787 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 434.78%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $580.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 437.88%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $499.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 197.08%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $250.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 41.16%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.11.