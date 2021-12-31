Eqis Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Sells Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SLQD, SPY, IAU, UBS, IGT, IAC, BUFR, XBI, PXE, XHB, EQIX, TOL, TBT, CLF, RJF, CRTO, BSJQ, RYU, ATO, MRO, OMC, TWLO, EWRE, RYE, XLRE, EXPE, HIVE, PGNY, RTM, SGEN, LSI, TSEM, REMX, AON, APA, BHP, JEF, R, HEI.A, WNS, TREE, BLMN, BABA, GNL, NMRK, U, NFRA, XLP, AOS, OZK, BLFS, OPCH, BKH, CPF, VALE, DRE, FORTY, MNST, HTBK, HSKA, HXL, INFO, KSS, LPL, MRVL, IX, MD, RDWR, SPNS, SNBR, STAA, SHOO, SF, TTEC, INVA, TREX, AUB, WST, SPB, PAC, COWN, PSTI, ICL, BCC, TNDM, ANET, TRUP, CTLT, FLGT, LEGH, WF, WF, FBRT, FBRT, LESL, HGTY, BCI, FIDU, INDS, PSR, SH, SIVR, VTV, TVTY, ARCB, ABEV, SBS, BVN, DEO, RMCF, VIV, AMEH, ARCO, KRNT, CSSE, UGRO, LOTZ, EWA, EWW, GAZ, GGB, UGP, EBR, LVO, VRAY,
- Added Positions: JPIB, RYT, SRLN, VNQ, BIL, FDN, EELV, FLRN, RYH, RYF, RCD, RGI, XLG, IBDN, EWCO, THC, SWAN, AER, RHS, KEY, STWD, SPYG, SPYV, DISCA, LLY, QCOM, BLV, LQD, DKS, ERIC, SONY, IEF, T, LOGI, SKM, SBUX, YUM, LYB, IBDR, SPAB, XLB, ASML, INFY, NOK, PPL, OPRA, FLOT, SHY, SPYD, NLY, BIG, CBRL, IBM, ISRG, MDC, MAA, NVDA, RMBS, SNN, ANTM, JD, PYPL, FTSM, MDYG, SPDW, TIP, CB, PLD, ADBE, A, ABC, AMAT, CNC, SCHW, CHKP, COP, CLB, EL, GOOGL, HUM, INTU, IRM, KRC, KLIC, NKE, PSA, DGX, SCHN, SWKS, VNO, GLPG, AVGO, HPP, HRZN, GRFS, BFAM, HASI, TWTR, BTCM, QRVO, CLLS, SHOP, AGR, MEDP, JNCE, ROKU, MRNA, JMIA, LSPD, BEPC, BCD, BSJN, CMBS, CUT, DWX, IEFA, JPST, MTUM, PGF, PHO, SCHO, SCHR, SGOL, SHV, SLYG, SLYV, SPMB, SRVR, STIP, TOTL, VMBS, VTIP, XME, YYY, ABB, AMD, MATX, ARE, HES, AMX, BDX, BKE, CRL, CME, TPR, CUTR, DHR, DRI, DRH, EGP, EW, EQR, FBP, F, GRMN, GE, PEAK, HSIC, HUN, LAD, MMC, MCHP, MS, NFLX, NOC, ORLY, OTEX, PBR, PBH, MODV, RELX, REGN, ROP, SAP, SCS, RIG, UPS, MTN, DIS, WY, NEO, TMUS, SEM, FRC, HZNP, XYL, NGVC, CONE, EVTC, KEYS, ASND, ETSY, BOXL, TEAM, NTLA, CRSP, YUMC, VREX, SWCH, AMCR, NET, AIA, BLHY, DGRO, DGS, DURA, DVYE, EFAD, EFG, FMF, FVC, FVD, GRES, ICVT, IDV, IFV, ILF, MINT, MNA, NOBL, PFF, PICB, PSP, PTIN, PTLC, PTMC, QAI, QED, SDY, SPEM, USHY, USRT, VCIT, VGSH, VNLA, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: FNCL, TLT, VDE, PDBC, XLV, IAGG, VCSH, PIZ, HYG, XLK, BND, VWO, MSCI, EMB, MKC, MSVX, XLE, CLX, IGIB, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, AGZD, FTEC, PDP, AMGN, LULU, FHLC, GDX, JIGB, JNK, MDYV, MSFT, PSO, NVTA, LGOV, VTWO, CPRT, FCX, IDXX, BKNG, O, STM, MELI, FB, PAYC, ALGN, HEI, KMB, RGEN, TXN, VZ, RACE, DAVA, GTIP, IWS, VPU, BRK.B, CAH, CI, ETN, IHG, JNJ, KNX, MGIC, SPGI, MCK, MUFG, MORN, PWR, TSM, WIT, MA, TNET, NOVT, YNDX, MPC, ICLR, QURE, SEDG, ARKK, DTEC, IVV, SPTI, VAW, AMN, ACN, APD, AUDC, ADP, BBY, BLK, BMY, BG, CAE, VIAC, CVS, KMX, KO, CMCSA, CRVL, CACC, CCRN, CMI, DHI, DSGX, DUK, EOG, ESLT, XOM, NEE, FISV, FL, BEN, GIS, GPC, GILD, HPQ, HD, HON, ITW, INCY, IPG, KLAC, LEN, LOW, NDAQ, NDSN, NUE, OMCL, ORCL, OMI, PAYX, PHM, ROST, CRM, SIMO, SPG, SNA, SO, STLD, SYK, TJX, TGT, UNP, RTX, UNH, VRSN, GWW, WMT, PERI, TEL, MASI, ULTA, V, ST, LPLA, CUBI, GOOG, MTLS, PAGS, CARR, OTIS, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSV, IGSB, EMLC, GII, IJR, IXN, PCY, PFFD, PREF, SHM, SSUS, VGK, MMM, AES, AGCO, AXTI, ABT, ATVI, ADTN, AEIS, ALK, AMP, AME, AMKR, ATR, ARW, AZN, AZO, AVT, BMI, ITUB, BMRN, AX, BLDR, CBRE, CBT, CWT, CNI, CASY, CE, FIS, CSCO, C, CCOI, CTSH, CL, CYH, CNO, COO, GLW, CR, LIVN, DTE, DECK, DB, DVN, DIOD, D, DPZ, EMN, EMR, FFIV, FCN, FICO, FHI, FITB, FHN, GERN, GBCI, GS, HDB, HAIN, HMY, LHX, HOLX, SVC, HST, MTCH, IBN, ILMN, INO, INTC, ICE, INTZ, SJM, JPM, JBL, JKHY, KIM, KB, MDLZ, KR, LH, LSCC, LII, LYG, MKSI, MAS, MCD, MDT, MRK, MTH, CASH, MET, MTD, MU, MHK, MOH, TAP, MSI, MLI, VTRS, NRG, NTAP, NVMI, ON, PBCT, PEP, PKI, PFE, PHG, PLUG, POWI, PGR, RF, RSG, SHW, SLAB, SVA, SGU, STE, NLOK, SYNA, SNX, TROW, SKT, THO, TSCO, TKC, TSN, CUBE, USB, PAG, UMC, URI, UTHR, UVV, VFC, VRTX, VGZ, WAB, WAT, WSO, WDC, WHR, WGO, WTFC, WEC, XEL, ZBRA, ZION, EBAY, TXMD, QRTEA, TNL, HIMX, LDOS, EBS, BR, JAZZ, DFS, AWK, ATHX, RBNC, RLGT, IRDM, XPEL, VRTS, VRSK, CVE, VEON, FN, PHYS, NXPI, PSLV, HCA, BCTX, ENPH, BERY, ABBV, ZTS, APAM, NVEE, IQV, VEDL, VEEV, GLPI, CHGG, ALLY, W, SYNH, TDOC, KHC, SITE, SUPV, WTRH, BL, SNAP, OKTA, VERI, RTL, RTL, GNPX, ZS, SPOT, DOCU, BJ, ZM, CRWD, CHNG, BNTX, ONEW, HCDI, BSJM, BSMQ, BSMR, BSMS, CBND, CSM, DXJ, EBND, FEP, FPA, FTSD, HYDW, HYEM, HYS, IBMM, IBMN, IBMO, IBMP, ICSH, IXJ, MUB, PALL, PGHY, PGX, PHB, PPLT, SLV, SMB, SPFF, TFI, VNQI, VONG, VPL, VTWG, VTWV, WPS, XOP,
- Sold Out: XLC, XLI, IBDM, VEA, WIX, CX, RHI, FMC, UHS, HRL, BSJL, XLY, UIS, IBDS, IBDT, X, EAT, POOL, FLEX, ZNGA, MNR, GLD, VSCO, MXI, SLX, XLF, MO, HVT, SFIX, PINS, FSLY, NVST, ADF, HRC, EWG, FEM, HCSG, PKX, ENDP, IJT, INDA, EA, DHT, DVA, XRAY, CNMD, CMA, JYNT, PRU, PAR, INGN, UGI, MED, UL, GNRC, JWN, NTUS, MMSI, PM, SQM, VNDA, MDRX, EXTR, SMFG, HT, AFIF, KD, ARI, HBAN, AVAL, ORGO, KDMN, OPK, XP, SMSI,
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 218,018 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.17%
- SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 277,748 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,937 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) - 233,318 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
- SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 300,549 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.04. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 170,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $36.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 112,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 188,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 105,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 96,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 176.83%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 203,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 309.15%. The purchase prices were between $50.04 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.48. The stock is now traded at around $49.384600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 153,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 448.77%. The purchase prices were between $285.5 and $327.55, with an estimated average price of $309.69. The stock is now traded at around $284.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 167,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 277,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 146.01%. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $186.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Eqis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.85 and $7.17, with an estimated average price of $6.5.
