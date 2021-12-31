united american securities inc. (d Buys Alphabet Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: UBER, COST, UNH, SHOP, ASML, NVDA, SNOW, AXON,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, AMZN, BRK.B, TSLA, MRNA,
- Reduced Positions: ZI,
- Sold Out: MA, AXP, PYPL, NOW, BABA, FB, FISV,
These are the top 5 holdings of united american securities inc. (d
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 346,950 shares, 22.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 276,930 shares, 20.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 511,942 shares, 20.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,453 shares, 19.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.80%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,991 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 499.10%
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 234,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 12,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $660.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $650.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 499.10%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2650.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 5,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $876.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 16,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 68.33%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.
