Peconic Partners Llc Buys MasTec Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, Williams Inc, Southwestern Energy Co

- New Purchases: IWM, FCX, THCX, PYPL, LMND,
- Added Positions: MTZ, DY, NXPI, AMR, CVET, COIN,
- Reduced Positions: MCD, CCI, NEP, SBAC, AAPL, EQIX, IDXX, AMT, HCC, TECK, SHOP, IAC, ZTS, VMEO, CONE, VMC, VZ, MLM,
- Sold Out: WMB, SWN, ET, SLAB, NVO, PEN, EPD, NTLA, CRSP, REGN, ATRS, TDOC,
These are the top 5 holdings of PECONIC PARTNERS LLC
- Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 5,530,711 shares, 51.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 1,924,881 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 1,468,230 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.57%
- MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 1,419,139 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.18%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 150,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Cannabis ETF (THCX)
Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in The Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $12.96, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $93.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,419,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $68.01 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $85.06. The stock is now traded at around $94.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,468,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $187.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)
Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc by 269.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $55.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.Sold Out: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.Sold Out: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35.Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55.Sold Out: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5.
