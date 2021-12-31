Peconic Partners Llc Buys MasTec Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, Williams Inc, Southwestern Energy Co

New Purchases: IWM, FCX, THCX, PYPL, LMND,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MasTec Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells McDonald's Corp, Williams Inc, Southwestern Energy Co, Energy Transfer LP, Silicon Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peconic Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Peconic Partners Llc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 5,530,711 shares, 51.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 1,924,881 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 1,468,230 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.57% MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 1,419,139 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.18% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 150,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in The Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $12.96, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $93.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,419,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $68.01 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $85.06. The stock is now traded at around $94.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,468,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $187.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc by 269.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $55.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5.