Peconic Partners Llc Buys MasTec Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells McDonald's Corp, Williams Inc, Southwestern Energy Co

35 minutes ago
New York, NY, based Investment company Peconic Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys MasTec Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells McDonald's Corp, Williams Inc, Southwestern Energy Co, Energy Transfer LP, Silicon Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peconic Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Peconic Partners Llc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PECONIC PARTNERS LLC
  1. Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 5,530,711 shares, 51.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  2. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 1,924,881 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  3. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 1,468,230 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.57%
  4. MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 1,419,139 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.18%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 150,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Cannabis ETF (THCX)

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in The Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $12.96, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 65.18%. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $101.57, with an estimated average price of $91.56. The stock is now traded at around $93.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,419,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $68.01 and $99.91, with an estimated average price of $85.06. The stock is now traded at around $94.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,468,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $187.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc by 269.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $55.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.

Sold Out: Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The sale prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Sold Out: Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $136.54 and $210.1, with an estimated average price of $185.35.

Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55.

Sold Out: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5.



