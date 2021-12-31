Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys Microsoft Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Starbucks Corp, Sells Microchip Technology Inc, Stryker Corp, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: MSFT, COST, SBUX, PNC, A, FAST, UPS, ORCL, TD, SWK, AEP, IBDP, SPY, WMT, HDV, JNJ, FNF, CSCO, TFX, AGG, MO, PSA, ADBE, IVW, ABBV, SO, GOVT, CFX, ECL, NSC, TMO, SBCF, NOC, ITA, BIV, ANTM, ED, LBRDK, SUM, AMPY, XLU, CP, VOO, NVO, RSG, ROK, NJR, WBA, EPD, PSX, BSCP, PLD, SONY, MAS, DD, GTN, ONL, DTM, CHPT, CHPT, LI, TMUS, AGNC,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Starbucks Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, sells Microchip Technology Inc, Stryker Corp, Chevron Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Godsey & Gibb Associates. As of 2021Q4, Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 99 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,175 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 45,173 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 183,005 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. New Position PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 105,557 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 130,699 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.86%. The holding were 82,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 45,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.86%. The holding were 183,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 105,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $130.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 130,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 324,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.