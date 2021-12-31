Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Godsey & Gibb Associates Buys Microsoft Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Starbucks Corp, Sells Microchip Technology Inc, Stryker Corp, Chevron Corp

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Godsey & Gibb Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Starbucks Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, sells Microchip Technology Inc, Stryker Corp, Chevron Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Godsey & Gibb Associates. As of 2021Q4, Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 99 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GODSEY & GIBB ASSOCIATES
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,175 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 45,173 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 183,005 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 105,557 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 130,699 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.86%. The holding were 82,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $515.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 45,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $93.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.86%. The holding were 183,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 105,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76. The stock is now traded at around $130.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 130,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Godsey & Gibb Associates initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 324,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Godsey & Gibb Associates added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Godsey & Gibb Associates sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.



