Greenleaf Trust Buys IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Cigna Corp

- New Purchases: BRK.A, SPTI, STWD, MED, RRX, TER, UGP, TTWO, WDC, SNV, TCRT, MLCO, ACM, MASI, VMW, NWG, SBNY, HI, SYNA, IQ, VNQ, OEF, FIW, DVY, BSV, BIV, ALC, TME, STLA, BLD, GLOB, ALLY, SFM, RH, ENPH, EPAM, CTXS, GPC, TGNA, FE, FFIV, ELS, DOV, DLTR, SBS, ITT, LUMN, CATY, CTRA, ARCB, AFG, DOX, ARE, LSI, JEF, LFUS, MFC, MOH, NVR, NTES, NWL, NUS, ON, PSO, RYN, RS, POOL, SEE, ASX,
- Added Positions: MNA, EEM, AAPL, PYPL, MSFT, IEFA, AMZN, CRM, TSLA, GOOGL, NVDA, V, ACN, AMT, BAC, BRK.B, CP, COF, CMCSA, GS, HD, ICE, INTU, JPM, LRCX, MKTX, PFE, TSM, TMO, UMC, UNH, ANTM, FB, ABBV, EFA, IWM, MDY, CB, AES, PLD, ASML, ADBE, AAP, AMD, AEG, AFL, A, APD, ALK, ALGN, AEE, AEP, AXP, AMP, ADI, AU, ANSS, AON, AMAT, ADM, ARW, AJG, AZO, ADP, AVB, TFC, BLL, SAN, BK, GOLD, BAX, BDX, BIO, BLK, BA, SAM, BXP, BSX, BF.B, BG, CBRE, CHRW, CMS, CSX, CVS, CDNS, KMX, CAT, CE, CNC, CNP, SCHW, CVX, CME, CHD, CIEN, CTAS, CSCO, CLX, TPR, KO, CTSH, CIG, DXC, COP, CNO, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, COST, CCI, DHI, DHR, DAR, DECK, DE, DXCM, DEO, DPZ, DD, RDY, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, ETN, ECL, EIX, LLY, EME, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPE, EXR, XOM, FNB, FMC, NEE, FDS, FAST, FDX, FRT, FITB, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GD, GIS, GILD, GSK, GPN, GFI, FUL, HAS, HPQ, HON, SVC, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, INFO, ING, IEX, ITW, INFY, ISRG, JBHT, SJM, J, JCI, KLAC, KEY, MDLZ, LNC, LOW, MTB, MRO, MAR, MMC, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCD, MCK, MPW, MET, MTD, MU, MAA, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MS, MSI, NDAQ, NTAP, NSC, NOC, NUE, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, OMC, ORCL, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, PAYX, PEP, PKI, PHI, PHG, PXD, LIN, PFG, PG, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, QGEN, QCOM, PWR, RJF, O, REG, REGN, RF, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RIO, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SKM, STM, SIVB, SLB, STX, SPG, SONY, LUV, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STLD, STE, NLOK, SNPS, TJX, TGT, TECH, TXN, TXT, TTE, TSCO, TYL, TSN, UBS, USB, UL, UNP, UPS, RTX, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VSAT, GWW, WPP, WAB, WMT, GHC, WM, WFC, WERN, WY, WHR, XLNX, YUM, CMG, L, TDG, OC, FSLR, BR, DFS, TEL, G, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FERG, TAK, KDP, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, LEA, CIT, CHTR, GNRC, SSNC, GM, LPLA, FRC, HCA, MPC, FBHS, XYL, UI, APTV, MTDR, PSX, NOW, PANW, SRC, FANG, TPH, ZTS, IQV, CDW, OMF, HLT, ANET, BABA, CTLT, SYF, CFG, GDDY, ETSY, CABO, KHC, RACE, HPE, FTV, IR, DELL, WF, WF, CTVA, CRNC, CARR, OTIS, DEM, IEMG, IWD, IWF, IWO, IWP, IWR, IXN, VBK, VEA, VEU, VIG, VOO, VTV, VUG, XLB, XLF, XLI, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: EW, VZ, GSY, RSP, AMGN, BCE, BMY, CI, JNJ, KGC, LH, MDT, NVS, UNM, DIS, AL, VIPS, GOOG, YUMC, AGG, AGZ, GVI, ITOT, IVW, MMM, T, ABT, ATVI, AKAM, ALL, MO, AME, NLY, ADSK, ALV, BHP, BOKF, BP, BBY, BIIB, BTI, VIAC, CNI, CAJ, CERN, FIS, CRL, LNG, CHT, C, VALE, CAG, CNX, COO, CR, CMI, XRAY, DVA, D, E, EA, EMR, EXPD, FHN, GPS, GRMN, GE, MNST, LHX, PEAK, HOLX, HMC, IDXX, ILMN, TT, IFF, IP, IRM, JHX, K, KMB, KB, KR, LKQ, LAMR, LEN, LECO, LMT, MGM, MRVL, MRK, VTRS, NRG, NGG, NEM, NOK, ES, OKE, OTEX, IX, PKG, PVH, PKX, PGR, DGX, RRC, RCL, SAP, SNY, SRE, SWKS, SO, SCCO, SWN, STT, SYY, TROW, VIV, TDY, TEF, TRP, UGI, VTR, VMC, WAT, WTW, WEC, XEL, ZBRA, ZBH, SMFG, SHG, NMZ, MA, MFG, AER, TMUS, DAL, LYB, NXPI, KMI, FIVE, PNR, VOYA, BURL, PAYC, SHOP, SQ, VST, GDS, AQUA, BILI, VRT, MRNA, DOW, AVTR, ARNC, IJK, IJS, IWS, QUAL, VCIT, VOE, VWO,
- Sold Out: NOAH, KSU, TWLO, UHS, EDU, BUD, VNET, TWTR, WB, TKC, LW, ARGX, JBGS, ZM, SLVM, KD, LYLT, UAL, JOBS, RIG, TDS, TIMB, SIRI, PDCE, LOGI, GNTX, ORAN, FTK, CASY, CCL, CAH, IVZ, ADS,
These are the top 5 holdings of GREENLEAF TRUST
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 20,221,447 shares, 63.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,659,279 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,353,167 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 424,097 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 662,012 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $470655.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medifast Inc (MED)
Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $185.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $157.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $440.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $31.742200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,249,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 726,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 158,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $876.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $154.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 101.10%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $123.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH)
Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.11 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $37.61.Sold Out: (KSU)
Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.
