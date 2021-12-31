Greenleaf Trust Buys IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Cigna Corp

New Purchases: BRK.A, SPTI, STWD, MED, RRX, TER, UGP, TTWO, WDC, SNV, TCRT, MLCO, ACM, MASI, VMW, NWG, SBNY, HI, SYNA, IQ, VNQ, OEF, FIW, DVY, BSV, BIV, ALC, TME, STLA, BLD, GLOB, ALLY, SFM, RH, ENPH, EPAM, CTXS, GPC, TGNA, FE, FFIV, ELS, DOV, DLTR, SBS, ITT, LUMN, CATY, CTRA, ARCB, AFG, DOX, ARE, LSI, JEF, LFUS, MFC, MOH, NVR, NTES, NWL, NUS, ON, PSO, RYN, RS, POOL, SEE, ASX,

Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Cigna Corp, Novartis AG, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenleaf Trust. As of 2021Q4, Greenleaf Trust owns 760 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stryker Corp (SYK) - 20,221,447 shares, 63.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,659,279 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,353,167 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 424,097 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 662,012 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $470655.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $185.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $157.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $440.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $31.742200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,249,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 726,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.40%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 158,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $876.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $154.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 101.10%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $123.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.11 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $37.61.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.