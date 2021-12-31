King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Kirby Corp, Intel Corp, Crescent Energy Co, Sells Contango Oil & Gas Co, AT&T Inc, Dollar Tree Inc

New Purchases: CRGY, DRVN, SMID, WSC, SEMR, FIGS, WFRD, NOG, IBDN, MRO, PRMW, RYLD, XYLD, XLY, VO, VIG, VGT, SDIG, TCBX, QYLD, AMZA, CIBR, QYLG, IEI, CTLT, IWP, JPST, SU, ARCC, CBRE, CNQ, CP, COO, GSK, HEI, LSTR, MCK, DS, TRTN, TJX, WMB, PFIE, GM, BKEPP.PFD, MPLX, PAGP, HLT, AMOT, CC,

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kirby Corp, Intel Corp, Crescent Energy Co, Devon Energy Corp, Broadcom Inc, sells Contango Oil & Gas Co, AT&T Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Freshpet Inc, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Luther Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, King Luther Capital Management Corp owns 614 stocks with a total value of $22.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,945,087 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,853,811 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 208,438 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,032,509 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,005,128 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,586,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 132,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Smith-Midland Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $28.49. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 112,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 138.26%. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,470,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 48.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,783,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,166,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 125.91%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 134.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 650,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 48.44%. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 846,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in A10 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24.

King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.