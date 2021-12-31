King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Kirby Corp, Intel Corp, Crescent Energy Co, Sells Contango Oil & Gas Co, AT&T Inc, Dollar Tree Inc

- New Purchases: CRGY, DRVN, SMID, WSC, SEMR, FIGS, WFRD, NOG, IBDN, MRO, PRMW, RYLD, XYLD, XLY, VO, VIG, VGT, SDIG, TCBX, QYLD, AMZA, CIBR, QYLG, IEI, CTLT, IWP, JPST, SU, ARCC, CBRE, CNQ, CP, COO, GSK, HEI, LSTR, MCK, DS, TRTN, TJX, WMB, PFIE, GM, BKEPP.PFD, MPLX, PAGP, HLT, AMOT, CC,
- Added Positions: KEX, INTC, PYPL, DVN, AVGO, FTAI, LPRO, LESL, IEX, KDP, DNB, AXP, AMT, ANSS, CRL, COP, EL, PXD, CRM, SYK, TDY, V, KMI, CSCO, GNTX, INTU, MRCY, NFLX, NWL, QCOM, ROK, SBUX, AXON, WTS, BF.A, XYL, MGNI, NTNX, APPN, MGY, ECVT, BRBR, ASO, CB, AZZ, AEP, AME, AMAT, AVID, TFC, BK, BDX, NOTV, BLK, CVS, CAT, CNP, CNX, COST, CCI, CMI, DEO, DUK, EXP, EA, LLY, NEE, GPC, GHM, HPQ, ICE, IP, IRM, KR, LRCX, LTRX, JEF, LYG, LMT, MAR, MCD, MS, NVDA, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PNFP, BKNG, PRU, QMCO, RS, XPO, SO, TGT, TYL, UNH, VLO, ANTM, WSM, MA, GSIT, TMUS, BX, TEL, CFX, DG, TSLA, LPLA, HZNP, BCOV, NOW, FANG, MODN, PCTY, TWLO, KRP, ALTR, YETI, PLMR, CSTL, PGNY, WOOF, ONTF, ACWX, AGG, BIL, DFAC, HDV, VEA, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: T, VFC, ADBE, DLTR, AAPL, PKI, AMZN, TMO, PINS, SPT, AKAM, BKI, ABT, BRK.B, CVX, HD, KMB, MDLZ, MRK, ORCL, ATEC, ENV, FB, FRPT, RETA, RAMP, ALL, B, CTXS, CL, DLX, XOM, PRFT, SEIC, SHW, SFNC, USB, OSPN, VZ, VSAT, NEO, BR, TTD, NMRK, CGNT, CGNT, SPY, VOO, VOT, MMM, AOS, HTH, MO, ADI, AVY, BP, CADE, CADE, BA, BSX, BMY, BLDR, CSX, LUMN, FIS, C, CMCSA, NNN, CMP, XRAY, DE, D, DCI, DOV, ETN, EW, EGAN, EPD, EQR, EXPD, FDX, FLS, GRMN, GD, GILD, GS, HAL, MNST, HSY, IBM, TT, IVAC, ISRG, KLAC, SWKH, LOW, MET, NOK, NDSN, NOC, NVS, NVO, OMC, PPG, ARGO, PH, PAYX, LIN, PB, REGN, SLG, SLB, SLF, GL, TSEM, ACIW, TREX, UPS, RTX, WMT, WBA, WM, WFC, WHR, DZSI, ZBH, EBAY, ET, USA, OC, AIMC, INFN, DFS, TGH, DALN, PM, FTNT, CHTR, FLT, SREV, POST, PSX, COMM, LITE, YUMC, ROKU, OSS, UPWK, UTZ, DOW, BSV, EWJ, EWN, GLD, IBMK, IJH, IJR, IJS, IJT, ITOT, IWD, IWM, OEF, PFF, QQQ, QQQM, RYT, SCHD, SCHE, SDY, SHY, SPIB, VB, VBR, VTEB, VTI, XBI, XLK, XLU, XLV,
- Sold Out: MCF, REYN, ATEN, VEU, AI, DMTK, CLDR, OLLI, GPRO, CDNA, ZIXI, SBGI, RAVN, MSA, LEG, VOX, FDS, IBMJ, HDEF, DIA, KD, SLVM, FICO, CARR, GE, KSU, TROW, INOV, UPLD, VTRS, PAYC, CIEN, CHGG, HBI, TSM,
These are the top 5 holdings of KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,945,087 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,853,811 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 208,438 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,032,509 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 1,005,128 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,586,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.4. The stock is now traded at around $29.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 132,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Smith-Midland Corp (SMID)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Smith-Midland Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $28.49. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 112,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
King Luther Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kirby Corp (KEX)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 138.26%. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,470,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 48.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,783,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,166,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 125.91%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $579.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 134.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 650,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
King Luther Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 48.44%. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 846,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.Sold Out: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $29.19.Sold Out: (RAVN)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15.Sold Out: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in A10 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
King Luther Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.
