Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Harvest Management Llc Buys IHS Markit, Cerner Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Sells , , Five9 Inc

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Harvest Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, Cerner Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Zendesk Inc, sells , , Five9 Inc, Cloudera Inc, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Harvest Management Llc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvest+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 246,699 shares, 19.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 353.75%
  2. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 221,800 shares, 18.65% of the total portfolio.
  3. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 121,556 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.04%
  4. Cerner Corp (CERN) - 95,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 114,000 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.45%
New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 146,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 36,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 353.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.94%. The holding were 246,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Welbilt Inc by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 169,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: (STMP)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Sold Out: Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Veoneer Inc. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus