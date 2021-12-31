Harvest Management Llc Buys IHS Markit, Cerner Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Sells , , Five9 Inc

New Purchases: CERN, CONE, SJR, ZEN, EPAY, ARNA, BRG, TSC, OCDX, VG, MIME, ROG, CCMP, BAX, GCP, RRD, SAFM, MGI, MNTV, CPLG, PRDS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, Cerner Corp, CyrusOne Inc, Shaw Communications Inc, Zendesk Inc, sells , , Five9 Inc, Cloudera Inc, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Harvest Management Llc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 246,699 shares, 19.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 353.75% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 221,800 shares, 18.65% of the total portfolio. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 121,556 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.04% Cerner Corp (CERN) - 95,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 114,000 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.45%

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 146,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 36,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Management Llc initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 353.75%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.94%. The holding were 246,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Welbilt Inc by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 169,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Harvest Management Llc sold out a holding in Veoneer Inc. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $36.19, with an estimated average price of $35.37.