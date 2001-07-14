Granite's Salinas Asphalt Facility Latest to be Certified Green Business

Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is proud to announce that the Salinas Asphalt Facility has been certified as a Green Business by Monterey County and the California Green Business Network. The certification is a recognition that the plant has made meaningful efforts to conserve resources and reduce pollution. This marks the third Granite facility and second asphalt facility with the Green Business designation after the Santa+Clara+Asphalt+Facility was certified in 2019.

There are a number of key measures that were considered in granting the certification. First, the Salinas Asphalt Facility is part of Granite’s efforts to recycle construction materials and divert them from landfills. Every year, Granite recycles more than one million tons of asphalt and concrete in California alone, with the Salinas Asphalt Facility responsible for more than 50,000 tons of that total. Additional considerations for the Green Business certification include water conservation measures like low flow faucets and toilets, as well as storm water management. The facility also uses non-toxic cleaning chemicals, recycled paper products, LED lighting, Tesla battery systems, and has completed a waste audit with Republic and Salinas Valley Waste Authority. At the company level, Granite has developed emissions reduction targets and implemented a sustainability strategic plan.

“Congratulations to the team at the Salinas facility for their Green Business certification,” said Raven Adams, Granite sustainability manager. “This recognition highlights how our teams are living up to our sustainability core value by incorporating environmental stewardship into our business practices.”

Sustainability is Granite’s strategic approach to managing business with the future in mind by integrating values of dependable governance, social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and dependable governance to deliver enduring economic value. Read the 2020 Sustainability Report here.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220217005788/en/