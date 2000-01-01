Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Causeway Capital: Introducing Causeway Global Sustainable Leaders Equity Strategy

Director of ESG Research and Portfolio Manager Dr. Mozaffar Khan describes the strategy's investment philosophy and portfolio construction

Summary
  • We now have gone one step further in our ESG journey and developed sustainability-focused investment strategies.
In our years of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) research, we have applied a deliberate, research-based framework, built tools to incorporate ESG analysis into investment considerations, and instituted accountability with regards to integration procedures. We now have gone one step further in our ESG journey and developed sustainability-focused investment strategies.

In this webinar, Director of ESG Research and Portfolio Manager Dr. Mozaffar Khan describes the strategy’s investment philosophy and portfolio construction process, ESG characteristics of the portfolio, and alpha generation capabilities.

Watch here.

Disclosures

