Fred Alger Management, Llc Buys Micron Technology Inc, AbbVie Inc, Marqeta Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: ABNB, SAIA, RBLX, CFLT, BLFS, KRNT, EOG, MP, XLNX, TRNS, CTRN, VSCO, SITM, BOOT, CINT, SKY, DKS, GDYN, MCHP, MRTX, TTGT, RXDX, RXDX, CNC, PKI, ORLY, MSI, OLK, TWST, CMPX, SG, EHC, TWKS, LIND, ACHC, NOAH, CCXI, GTN, BLU, AZEK, FFIV, FNA, SOFI, SOFI, NU, AVTE, ARHS, APH, BLI, CARR, MRSN, ARES, CROX, RHI, PSA, PAYX, NEM, NTAP, MOH, COST, KMX, CBRE, BRO, ADP,
- Added Positions: MU, ABBV, MQ, SHOP, ETN, U, NFLX, UNH, NVDA, AMAT, QCOM, MTN, AME, GM, UBER, COIN, EW, MGM, DLO, ETSY, VRTX, QDEL, INTU, TDG, TEAM, EVH, ASML, IDXX, AMRC, CAKE, NEE, CPRI, PACK, STEP, AMD, TTWO, THC, FANG, TWLO, HLNE, SWIM, SPGI, CVS, XPO, SPSC, MDB, SBCF, NOVT, TASK, IWO, EQIX, PLNT, SITE, GOOS, ABT, AAP, CSGP, URI, CRNC, BMRN, CFX, GKOS, CVNA, DH, IWF, KLAC, NEOG, HEI.A, WDAY, QTWO, APR, BMY, CAT, EL, LH, TECH, WCN, WST, TREE, FTNT, EPAM, HUBS, SHAK, PGNY, BSY, OCDX, XMTR, A, CWST, CCI, MIDD, POOL, HLIO, GLOB, FRPT, RPD, USFD, MASS, AFRM, IWP, APD, MO, AMGN, AZN, BLK, VIAC, BXMT, CSL, CRL, CVX, KO, CMCSA, EFX, EXR, XOM, FDS, FLEX, GRMN, GD, GSK, HDB, WELL, HON, JNJ, JCI, BBWI, MMC, MCD, MRCY, MTD, MCO, PTC, PEP, PG, SBAC, SCCO, SNPS, SYY, TRMB, RTX, WMT, WAT, WSM, KTOS, EYPT, G, MSCI, PM, NXPI, GRFS, APTV, RH, NTLA, SWCH, ZS, CHX, YETI, PSNL, REAL, RNA, RLAY, SEMR, SKIN, BROS, AMPL,
- Reduced Positions: V, UPST, ADBE, PCTY, SNAP, SE, BIGC, SEDG, TSLA, GOOG, SBUX, AMZN, MSFT, ALGN, NKE, TDY, EXPE, SQ, VEEV, MDT, GH, CTAS, FIVN, FB, RGEN, LAD, GENI, MGNI, INMD, CRWD, MS, SBNY, PYPL, DKNG, AAPL, MPWR, TSM, TGT, TXT, ZTS, OLLI, SNOW, CRM, TREX, LOW, CYRX, WFC, HQY, SWAV, PINS, COUP, UPWK, MELI, GNRC, AVLR, HSKA, SPG, CHGG, NVRO, HRI, LRCX, CMG, SPT, CLB, LYV, SHW, TMO, PODD, LULU, TTD, INSP, CDNS, CPRT, BKNG, JYNT, DDOG, GXO, CGNX, OLED, PI, LLY, UNP, PAYC, FSV, NTRA, ZI, DOCS, BAC, DHR, DXCM, ROLL, CDNA, NOW, AVTR, VCEL, ATRC, BLL, AZTA, BRKR, TPR, GS, ISRG, LPSN, MANH, ACIW, HZNP, NSTG, AERI, EVBG, BL, DMTK, SMAR, DOCU, TXG, EAR, FORG, ACAD, CME, MTCH, ODFL, SIVB, PRO, GWRE, PANW, VRNS, W, WING, RUN, AYX, ROKU, ALTR, IAA, DT, BILL, MEG, VERX, MYTE, PLD, ABMD, ACN, AMG, ANSS, AON, ADSK, CLDX, BCPC, BBBY, BLKB, LNG, CI, DCI, ENTG, FISV, GGG, HXL, HD, JPM, MKSI, MKTX, MRK, MLAB, ORCL, PFE, PXD, TROW, SKT, TPX, TTC, TYL, WBS, NEO, CQP, BX, APPS, LPLA, CHEF, TRIP, CG, FIVE, LZ, CONE, ICLR, IQV, ISEE, TNDM, INGN, JD, FWONK, SYNH, RACE, MGY, GTES, BJ, VRT, FTCH, EB, DELL, TPTX, MORF, KRTX, MXCT, RNLX, PMVP, ASO, MCFE, BDSX, MRVI, HYFM, BTRS, VINP, BMBL, AKYA, PRVA, CNVY, DNAY, TKNO, RPID, PYCR, CTKB, SOPH, BRLT, FRTY,
- Sold Out: NVAX, TCMD, DAL, MAPS, ENPH, TMUS, PLAN, GLBE, LYFT, OKTA, SPLK, PBYI, NET, MRNA, BAND, ALXO, CLPT, FLXN, DCPH, ARWR, EHTH, CSTL, AVB, ESS, MCK, OLMA, ONEM, STAA, CABA, ASAN, XM, YSG, CHNG, SGFY, CDAY, S, S, COLD, QTRX, VTEX, ADI, AFYA, TOST, TXN, AVY, BWA, COO, EA, IRM, MAT, NVR, PWR, ROST, SLM, LUV, TFX, FND, DIS, YUM, VMW, SSNC, PRI, HCA, APO, COMM, ZEN, XENE, KEYS, PSTG,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,461,948 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.83%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 509,589 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.56%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,507,174 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 410,798 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,877,553 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.36%
Fred Alger Management, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $183.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,118,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Saia Inc (SAIA)
Fred Alger Management, Llc initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.38 and $364.45, with an estimated average price of $312.13. The stock is now traded at around $267.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 524,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Fred Alger Management, Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,220,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)
Fred Alger Management, Llc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,562,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)
Fred Alger Management, Llc initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.99 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,695,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Fred Alger Management, Llc initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 903,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Fred Alger Management, Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 506.62%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,791,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Fred Alger Management, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 5715.23%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,797,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Fred Alger Management, Llc added to a holding in Marqeta Inc by 729.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,638,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Fred Alger Management, Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 59.06%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $660.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 452,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Fred Alger Management, Llc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 128.97%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $152.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,078,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Fred Alger Management, Llc added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 358.24%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,664,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Fred Alger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19.Sold Out: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)
Fred Alger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.98 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $27.86.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Fred Alger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.Sold Out: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)
Fred Alger Management, Llc sold out a holding in WM Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $9.64.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Fred Alger Management, Llc sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Fred Alger Management, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Fred Alger Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 65.28%. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Fred Alger Management, Llc still held 1,318,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Fred Alger Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 57.48%. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $139.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Fred Alger Management, Llc still held 909,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Fred Alger Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 33.6%. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $457.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Fred Alger Management, Llc still held 953,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Fred Alger Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Snap Inc by 61.32%. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Fred Alger Management, Llc still held 2,168,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Fred Alger Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 63.57%. The sale prices were between $217.15 and $305.75, with an estimated average price of $264.56. The stock is now traded at around $197.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Fred Alger Management, Llc still held 522,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Sea Ltd (SE)
Fred Alger Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 74.39%. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Fred Alger Management, Llc still held 262,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.
