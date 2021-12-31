First Heartland Consultants, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF, Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET, SPDR Portfolio S

New Purchases: SPTI, ADME, OSCV, ACIO, EMXC, VTIP, IEF, SHY, CMI, OLED, LYB, VOE, SJI, OZK, PII, BUFR, VFC, XEL, FISV, TAXF, RPG, WHR, ABC, ARCB, CSX, DNP, SPIP, EMN, SHW, QCLN, MMP, DMAY, JEF, DFEB, IBB, SAN,

SPTI, ADME, OSCV, ACIO, EMXC, VTIP, IEF, SHY, CMI, OLED, LYB, VOE, SJI, OZK, PII, BUFR, VFC, XEL, FISV, TAXF, RPG, WHR, ABC, ARCB, CSX, DNP, SPIP, EMN, SHW, QCLN, MMP, DMAY, JEF, DFEB, IBB, SAN, Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, IVW, DIA, UCON, SPLG, SPYG, BTI, FVD, RFDI, DGRW, CAH, FB, CIBR, FYX, RDVY, FPE, VTI, FNK, FDN, FIXD, QQQM, RWJ, JNJ, PYPL, VIG, VZ, V, ADP, ENB, EPD, GRID, IYW, USMV, VOO, ABBV, AAPL, BMY, CVX, FTA, LMBS, FTGC, GE, RHS, TIP, IVV, IUSG, IJJ, IYR, IYH, FALN, MFC, MUNI, SCHD, XLK, TPLE, BLV, BIV, BSV, BND, VEA, BNDX, CDC, DLN, ACN, RTL, RTL, AMGN, T, BK, BRK.B, BBY, BA, CCL, SAVA, CAT, CSCO, KO, CVS, RVNU, DECK, QQQE, ET, FICO, FPX, QTEC, NXTG, EMLP, FTC, FIW, F, GPC, GIS, GSIE, HIMX, HD, IIPR, IPG, RSP, PWB, KBWY, QQQJ, TLT, IUSV, IWV, PFF, ITB, IHF, EFV, EFG, IWY, IEMG, IUSB, HEFA, LRCX, MELI, MPLX, NFLX, BIBL, GLRY, NTR, ORI, NXPI, OKTA, PEP, MINT, PINS, PG, NOBL, UPRO, QCOM, RTX, O, RF, SEEL, XLF, SHOP, LUV, RWO, SDY, SRLN, SBUX, TGT, TPLC, UNP, UNH, VXUS, VEU, VWO, VNQ, VFH, VGT, VMBS, VCLT, WMT, GLDM, ZNGA,

RWL, FTSD, SPTS, PSR, DEED, EWRE, MDYV, RYT, REGL, RYF, TDIV, RYH, SPSM, DJD, FTSL, VRIG, SLYG, SJB, SPTL, BX, IJT, IWM, MDY, FMHI, FDNI, IJS, FNY, BOND, FXL, FMB, FBT, TSLA, LOW, MO, BKMC, VUG, BNS, XMMO, BABA, NLY, FV, LQD, IVE, IJR, JPM, MSFT, CRM, TTD, MORT, ATVI, AMD, GOOG, ARKK, BAC, AVGO, COP, XOM, FTSM, IDXX, PLW, XMLV, SPHD, AGG, IXN, HYG, VLUE, ESGE, JD, MASI, MRK, NVDA, QWLD, IIVI, VTV, VICI, GOOGL, AMAT, ARKG, ARKF, AZN, COST, DAL, DIS, DKNG, GM, GILD, ITW, GTO, PPA, PZA, IWR, IJH, IDU, IYY, MBB, USIG, AOM, HDV, IEFA, LMT, LUMN, MCD, MU, XLY, SPTM, MDYG, SQ, SYK, TXN, VYM, VBR, VXF, VHT, WEC, WFC, WPC, Sold Out: PBSM, RTM, JSML, SPMD, FLQM, FLQS, WFHY, SPIB, SLYV, FXH, FFEB, NUE, MRNA, EES, RWK, RWR, OGN, SPDW, NET, FEP, HYZD, RWM, FTNT, IYM, MRO, BBWI, LCII, DKS, IGSB, FTXO, FDX, CLF, SPYV, FVRR, PM, DHI, EXPE, ISTB, IXG, COMT, ETSY, NXST, THO, RFEU, COF, KEY, OHI, TOTL, AMCR, NSC, PREF, ARKW, BLRX, KD,

Lake St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF, Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF, ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Heartland Consultants, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, First Heartland Consultants, Inc. owns 366 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 58,297 shares, 73.23% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 432,050 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 57,444 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.09% Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) - 523,970 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) - 622,855 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. New Position

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 73.23%. The holding were 58,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.21 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $41.84. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 523,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 622,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu. The purchase prices were between $29.8 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 580,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 190,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 67,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 175.09%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 57,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 284.00%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 35,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 263.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 157,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 431.19%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $343.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 429,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 90.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 146,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $37.19 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $39.32.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $161.81 and $180.07, with an estimated average price of $172.05.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The sale prices were between $60.72 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.67.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $46.4.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $41.64, with an estimated average price of $39.52.