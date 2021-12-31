First Heartland Consultants, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF, Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET, SPDR Portfolio S

- New Purchases: SPTI, ADME, OSCV, ACIO, EMXC, VTIP, IEF, SHY, CMI, OLED, LYB, VOE, SJI, OZK, PII, BUFR, VFC, XEL, FISV, TAXF, RPG, WHR, ABC, ARCB, CSX, DNP, SPIP, EMN, SHW, QCLN, MMP, DMAY, JEF, DFEB, IBB, SAN,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, IVW, DIA, UCON, SPLG, SPYG, BTI, FVD, RFDI, DGRW, CAH, FB, CIBR, FYX, RDVY, FPE, VTI, FNK, FDN, FIXD, QQQM, RWJ, JNJ, PYPL, VIG, VZ, V, ADP, ENB, EPD, GRID, IYW, USMV, VOO, ABBV, AAPL, BMY, CVX, FTA, LMBS, FTGC, GE, RHS, TIP, IVV, IUSG, IJJ, IYR, IYH, FALN, MFC, MUNI, SCHD, XLK, TPLE, BLV, BIV, BSV, BND, VEA, BNDX, CDC, DLN, ACN, RTL, RTL, AMGN, T, BK, BRK.B, BBY, BA, CCL, SAVA, CAT, CSCO, KO, CVS, RVNU, DECK, QQQE, ET, FICO, FPX, QTEC, NXTG, EMLP, FTC, FIW, F, GPC, GIS, GSIE, HIMX, HD, IIPR, IPG, RSP, PWB, KBWY, QQQJ, TLT, IUSV, IWV, PFF, ITB, IHF, EFV, EFG, IWY, IEMG, IUSB, HEFA, LRCX, MELI, MPLX, NFLX, BIBL, GLRY, NTR, ORI, NXPI, OKTA, PEP, MINT, PINS, PG, NOBL, UPRO, QCOM, RTX, O, RF, SEEL, XLF, SHOP, LUV, RWO, SDY, SRLN, SBUX, TGT, TPLC, UNP, UNH, VXUS, VEU, VWO, VNQ, VFH, VGT, VMBS, VCLT, WMT, GLDM, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: RWL, FTSD, SPTS, PSR, DEED, EWRE, MDYV, RYT, REGL, RYF, TDIV, RYH, SPSM, DJD, FTSL, VRIG, SLYG, SJB, SPTL, BX, IJT, IWM, MDY, FMHI, FDNI, IJS, FNY, BOND, FXL, FMB, FBT, TSLA, LOW, MO, BKMC, VUG, BNS, XMMO, BABA, NLY, FV, LQD, IVE, IJR, JPM, MSFT, CRM, TTD, MORT, ATVI, AMD, GOOG, ARKK, BAC, AVGO, COP, XOM, FTSM, IDXX, PLW, XMLV, SPHD, AGG, IXN, HYG, VLUE, ESGE, JD, MASI, MRK, NVDA, QWLD, IIVI, VTV, VICI, GOOGL, AMAT, ARKG, ARKF, AZN, COST, DAL, DIS, DKNG, GM, GILD, ITW, GTO, PPA, PZA, IWR, IJH, IDU, IYY, MBB, USIG, AOM, HDV, IEFA, LMT, LUMN, MCD, MU, XLY, SPTM, MDYG, SQ, SYK, TXN, VYM, VBR, VXF, VHT, WEC, WFC, WPC,
- Sold Out: PBSM, RTM, JSML, SPMD, FLQM, FLQS, WFHY, SPIB, SLYV, FXH, FFEB, NUE, MRNA, EES, RWK, RWR, OGN, SPDW, NET, FEP, HYZD, RWM, FTNT, IYM, MRO, BBWI, LCII, DKS, IGSB, FTXO, FDX, CLF, SPYV, FVRR, PM, DHI, EXPE, ISTB, IXG, COMT, ETSY, NXST, THO, RFEU, COF, KEY, OHI, TOTL, AMCR, NSC, PREF, ARKW, BLRX, KD,
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 58,297 shares, 73.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 432,050 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 57,444 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.09%
- Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) - 523,970 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) - 622,855 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.79 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 73.23%. The holding were 58,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.21 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $41.84. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 523,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 622,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu. The purchase prices were between $29.8 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 580,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 190,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 67,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 175.09%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 57,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 284.00%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 35,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 263.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 157,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 431.19%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $343.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 429,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 90.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 146,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (PBSM)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $37.19 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $39.32.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $161.81 and $180.07, with an estimated average price of $172.05.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The sale prices were between $60.72 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.67.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79.Sold Out: Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (FLQM)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $46.4.Sold Out: Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (FLQS)
First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $41.64, with an estimated average price of $39.52.
