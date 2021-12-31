Lyrical Asset Management Lp Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Primerica Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells GXO Logistics Inc, VMware Inc, O-I Glass Inc

New Purchases: IWD, PRI, NXPI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Primerica Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells GXO Logistics Inc, VMware Inc, O-I Glass Inc, Concentrix Corp, Loyalty Ventures Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyrical Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 37 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 1,465,346 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 648,209 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 1,217,795 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 2,890,951 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 1,352,835 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78%

Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 112,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $187.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Primerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.1 and $177.14, with an estimated average price of $158.47. The stock is now traded at around $136.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in O-I Glass Inc. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61.