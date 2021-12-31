Lyrical Asset Management Lp Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Primerica Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells GXO Logistics Inc, VMware Inc, O-I Glass Inc

- New Purchases: IWD, PRI, NXPI,
- Added Positions: DELL, ADS,
- Reduced Positions: VMW, AMP, CNXC, URI, AVGO, HCA, EBAY, LNC, CCK, NLOK, WHR, CI, LBTYK, ARW, AIZ, LAD, CNC, FLEX, AER, NRG, WDC, BERY, UNVR, HBI, AMG, SU, AL, LYLT, ADNT, SNX, QRTEA, COMM,
- Sold Out: GXO, OI,
These are the top 5 holdings of LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
- Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 1,465,346 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 648,209 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 1,217,795 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59%
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 2,890,951 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
- Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 1,352,835 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78%
Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 112,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $187.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Primerica Inc (PRI)
Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Primerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.1 and $177.14, with an estimated average price of $158.47. The stock is now traded at around $136.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18.Sold Out: O-I Glass Inc (OI)
Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in O-I Glass Inc. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $12.61.
