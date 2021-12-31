Strategic Financial Services, Inc, Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF, Verizon Commun

New Purchases: IGSB, SBIO, IDXX, ITW, ISRG, NSC, SPLG, SPSB,

Utica, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, sells iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Norwood Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Services, Inc,. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Financial Services, Inc, owns 133 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 4,408,150 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) - 3,446,932 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF) - 5,608,423 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,567,125 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 899,995 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 153,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $493.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.31 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $284.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $273.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 2096.18%. The purchase prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 181,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 251,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 42.90%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 54.02%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $96.98 and $106.84, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Strategic Financial Services, Inc, sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.