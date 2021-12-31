Commerce Bank Buys NVIDIA Corp, nVent Electric PLC, BlackRock Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: MKSI, MSA, MANH, QDF, RIVN, KRA, USA, NNN, JPS, NULG, NULV, PK, PIPR, PCH, RL, KN, GNR, SRPT, SCHG, SCHF, SCHO, TEX, UTHR, VXUS, VDE, VFH, VTHR, WDFC, WPM, COUP, AMX, AWR, ARW, BACPL.PFD, BHP, MQY, CADE, CADE, CSTL, CLDT, CCXI, COKE, CHCT, CNXC, DSEY, DVA, DECK, DOCS, ETO, FVD, GUNR, NFRA, FLR, GXO, INCY, INDB, EAGG,
- Added Positions: NVDA, NVT, BLK, BAX, RTX, ELS, PHO, INTC, AEE, PXD, CP, FTNT, TIP, IWP, MUB, PLD, LYB, CI, DXCM, IT, IP, LULU, PAYC, RRX, SCHP, TSLA, VVV, VTWV, VONV, VONE, VOE, VOT, VTI, ETN, MDT, AMD, A, CTRA, CAT, CVX, DBEF, DOW, FRC, GSBC, ILMN, SHY, MRK, TROW, PHM, CRM, SCHD, XLF, XLK, SYK, TFC, USB, VLO, VWO, VONG, VNQ, VBR, WBA, ACGL, TEAM, AXS, BG, RE, HELE, ICLR, JCI, NCLH, STX, ALC, GRMN, GLOB, SPOT, RCL, AFL, AES, AMLP, ARKK, AAP, APD, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALL, MO, ABEV, AEO, AXP, AFG, AIG, AMT, AWK, ABC, AMP, ADI, NLY, AIZ, AVB, AVT, AXON, BLL, BAC, BK, WRB, BILL, BCRX, BMRN, BIIB, BX, BKNG, SAM, BXP, BSX, BHF, AVGO, BAM, CBRE, CDK, CMS, CABO, CZR, CPT, COF, CAH, KMX, CCL, CVNA, CASS, CTLT, CNP, CCS, CRNC, CDAY, CHTR, CHGG, CINF, CFG, CLF, NET, CGNX, CTSH, COHR, CMA, COP, ED, STZ, CPRT, CS, CMI, CONE, HYLB, DAR, DDOG, DELL, DVN, FANG, DLR, DFAC, DFS, DBX, DRE, DD, EPR, EWBC, EBAY, EIX, EW, ELAN, EA, DAVA, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, WTRG, ESS, ETSY, EVRG, EXAS, EXEL, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, FITB, FSLR, FDN, QTEC, F, FRPT, AJG, GNRC, GIS, GM, GILD, CATH, GL, GS, HCA, HAL, HALO, HIG, HQY, PEAK, HES, HPE, HLT, HFC, HST, HWM, HUM, HBAN, HII, IAC, ICUI, ITT, IEX, IDXX, IR, IFF, IAU, IXN, IVE, ICF, IYJ, ICLN, EMB, IGSB, IEI, ESML, JBL, J, KLAC, KKR, KDP, KEY, KIM, KR, LHCG, LKQ, LVS, LEG, FWONK, LNC, LAD, LYV, L, LPX, LUMN, LYFT, MTB, MGM, MAC, M, MAN, MRO, MPC, MRVI, MKL, MKTX, MMC, MAR, MRVL, MCK, MELI, IDIV, MET, MU, MAA, MTX, MOH, MDB, MCO, MOS, MSI, MUR, MUSA, NRG, NVR, NFLX, NYCB, NEM, NWSA, NKE, NI, NOC, NWE, NVAX, NUE, NEA, NVG, NUMG, NUMV, ODFL, OLN, OC, PCG, PNC, PPG, PCAR, PKG, PACW, PLTR, PYCR, PEGA, PTON, PENN, PFGC, PHR, PNFP, PLUG, PII, PRIM, PB, PRU, PWR, DGX, O, REG, RF, RSG, RMD, RIO, ROL, ROST, RGLD, SPGI, SBAC, SEIC, GLD, SPXC, SSNC, DIA, MDY, SPYX, SIVB, SAP, HSIC, SCHW, SCHX, SCHH, SGEN, SEE, XLV, XLY, XLE, XLC, XLRE, SXT, SBNY, SLGN, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SNA, SNAP, SEDG, SON, SONY, SBSI, SPLK, SRCL, SUI, SUN, SUPN, SYF, SYNH, TJX, TFX, TXG, TDC, TMX, THO, MMM, TOL, BLD, TRV, TREX, TRMB, TWLO, UDR, ULTA, UMPQ, OLED, UHS, GDX, VIG, BND, BNDX, VCR, VDC, VSS, VCSH, VTWO, VTR, VBK, VO, VXF, VTV, VB, VRTX, VIAC, VMW, VNT, VOYA, VMC, WPC, WAB, WAT, WSO, W, WELL, WAL, WDC, WRK, WYNN, XEL, XYL, ZEN, ZION,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, LMT, QCOM, FLT, VZ, MRNA, AAPL, HD, PYPL, IWF, BSV, HBI, BIV, NXPI, T, ATVI, ADSK, EEFT, RGEN, NOW, CTXS, CRWD, GH, IWD, MTCH, OHI, TER, WHR, ZNGA, ABT, GOOG, BDX, BA, CFB, SLV, IWN, PFE, REGN, SPY, TMUS, UNP, VUG, V, ADBE, APH, ANSS, AZO, BRK.B, CHRW, CDNS, CERN, CHE, CHD, DPZ, EMN, EPC, ENR, ENTG, EPAM, EXR, FMC, FDS, HAS, HSY, JBHT, ITW, IQV, IVV, AGG, EEM, GVI, IEFA, IEMG, ESGE, LSTR, MORN, NDAQ, NDSN, PANW, PAYX, POOL, POST, PFG, PSA, QCRH, RPM, ROK, GWX, SITE, SBUX, SNPS, TTWO, TSCO, TYL, UBER, VFC, WMT, WM, AMCR, AON, CLVT, G, INFO, IVZ, JAZZ, APTV, PNR, RNR, ST, STE, TT, AGCO, AGNC, ABBV, ABMD, WMS, AMG, BABA, AMED, AMGN, BUD, APA, AMAT, ATR, ARMK, ADM, ARCC, ANET, AZN, BP, BCPC, BBVA, BMO, BBWI, BIO, TECH, BAH, BWA, BMY, BTI, BR, AZTA, BRO, BC, CDW, CVS, CPB, CARR, CE, CHX, CRL, CC, COLM, CAG, CTVA, CVET, CCK, DTE, DRI, DAL, XRAY, DEO, DKS, DHC, DG, DCI, EOG, ETG, EHC, ENPH, FHN, FISV, FIVE, FND, BEN, FCX, GME, GPC, GDDY, GGG, HDB, HTLD, HEI, HLIO, JKHY, HXL, HIW, HOLX, HRL, HUBB, HUBS, HUN, IAA, IPGP, IDA, PODD, IART, PBW, ERTH, PGX, PZA, PHB, PCY, EPP, OEF, LQD, IVW, IEF, IJH, IGM, IJK, IUSV, IUSG, IDU, IYH, IYM, IJS, AAXJ, IDV, HYG, IGIB, ITA, IHF, EFV, EFG, USMV, SHYG, DGRO, USHY, K, KMB, KMI, PHG, KHC, KD, LH, LW, EL, LII, LECO, MSCI, MAS, MKC, MPW, MEDP, MTD, MCHP, MUFG, MPWR, NCR, NGL, NFG, NTAP, NWL, NTRS, NLOK, NVS, NVO, OXY, OKTA, ON, OGS, OKE, OGN, OTIS, PTC, PH, PCTY, PKI, PM, PGR, QRVO, QRTEA, RLI, RJF, RGA, RNG, RHI, ROKU, ROP, RDS.B, RDS.A, R, GMF, SDY, SJNK, JNK, SHM, SCHZ, SMG, XLP, XLI, XLU, SLQT, SCI, SHW, SLAB, SKY, SCCO, LUV, SR, SQ, STWD, STLD, STOR, SLVM, TSM, TPR, TDY, TTC, TD, TM, TRU, TWTR, TSN, UL, UAL, UPS, UNM, VYM, VWOB, VHT, VNQI, VGK, VCIT, VEEV, VRSN, VTRS, VICI, WST, WY, HEDJ, WH, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, ZTS, ZM,
- Sold Out: KSU, ESE, ATUS, PEN, COR, FOE, BSCO, BSCL, LPRO, GSLC, SPR, TDOC, TRP, TYG, UFS, SMMV, UGI, TSP, TEI, IHD, ALLK, JPST, PINS, ACC, GSY, IGV, IUSB, PEY, EBSB, ESLT, EVBG, SBGI, SAN, ADS, CMP, EBS, FRT, GPS, HRC, ITUB, MDU,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,404,984 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,081,479 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 6,929,659 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 3,286,083 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 136,468 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
Commerce Bank initiated holding in MSA Safety Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.55 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $150.1. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $152.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.79 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $162.42. The stock is now traded at around $128.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.56 and $48.69, with an estimated average price of $45.92. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 90.81%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 522,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 18270.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,239,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 41.07%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $762.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 81,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 616,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 1280.62%. The purchase prices were between $78.67 and $87.66, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $75.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 110,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 236,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $77.95 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $86.6.Sold Out: (KSU)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (COR)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $21.28.
