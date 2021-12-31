Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Commerce Bank Buys NVIDIA Corp, nVent Electric PLC, BlackRock Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Qualcomm Inc

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Commerce Bank (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, nVent Electric PLC, BlackRock Inc, Baxter International Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerce Bank. As of 2021Q4, Commerce Bank owns 1176 stocks with a total value of $15.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMERCE BANK
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,404,984 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,081,479 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  3. Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 6,929,659 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 3,286,083 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 136,468 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
New Purchase: MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in MSA Safety Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.55 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $150.1. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $152.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.79 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $162.42. The stock is now traded at around $128.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.56 and $48.69, with an estimated average price of $45.92. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 90.81%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 522,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 18270.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,239,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 41.07%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $762.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 81,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 616,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 1280.62%. The purchase prices were between $78.67 and $87.66, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $75.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 110,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $60.84, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 236,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $77.95 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $86.6.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: (COR)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Penumbra Inc. The sale prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $21.28.



