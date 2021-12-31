Sarissa Capital Management LP Buys Amarin Corp PLC, Pear Therapeutics Inc

For the details of Sarissa Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sarissa+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sarissa Capital Management LP
- Alkermes PLC (ALKS) - 14,040,000 shares, 28.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.26%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 2,889,300 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) - 16,390,000 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio.
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 643,000 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio.
- Innoviva Inc (INVA) - 6,614,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio.
Sarissa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Pear Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $10, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 500,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
Sarissa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 126.47%. The purchase prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 19,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
