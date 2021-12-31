Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sarissa Capital Management LP Buys Amarin Corp PLC, Pear Therapeutics Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Sarissa Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amarin Corp PLC, Pear Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarissa Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Sarissa Capital Management LP owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sarissa Capital Management LP
  1. Alkermes PLC (ALKS) - 14,040,000 shares, 28.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.26%
  2. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 2,889,300 shares, 18.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
  3. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) - 16,390,000 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio.
  4. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 643,000 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio.
  5. Innoviva Inc (INVA) - 6,614,000 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pear Therapeutics Inc (PEAR)

Sarissa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Pear Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $10, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 500,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Sarissa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 126.47%. The purchase prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 19,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



