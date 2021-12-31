Slate Path Capital LP Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Coinbase Global Inc, New York Times Co, Sells Viatris Inc, Charter Communications Inc, VanEck Gold Miners ETF

New Purchases: PRM, ADGI, DEN, CIVI, CIVI, WE, RNLX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Coinbase Global Inc, New York Times Co, Adagio Therapeutics Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Charter Communications Inc, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slate Path Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, Slate Path Capital LP owns 40 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 3,328,000 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.69% Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 3,134,779 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 3,310,000 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 510,000 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.95% Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 4,106,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.57%

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.35 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,735,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $6.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,732,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 78.95%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in New York Times Co by 84.19%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,783,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 4,282,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 6,760,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 485,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in Joby Aviation Inc. The sale prices were between $6.37 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $8.27.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in SM Energy Co. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27.

Slate Path Capital LP sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $38.63 and $46.13, with an estimated average price of $42.77.