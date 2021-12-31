Taurus Asset Management, Llc Buys American Express Co, Visa Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: RILY, IJH, NVDA,
- Added Positions: AXP, V, TXN, COO, AME, DHR, DIS, JPM, MDLZ, CFX, SPY, INTC, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: HD, CMCSA, ABT, EOG, BDX, AMGN, ABBV, BRK.B, DEO, MMM, NEE, PFE, PM, PG, OLED, T, ADI, BLK, CL, MRK, VZ,
- Sold Out: LHX, AZN, ADP,
For the details of TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taurus+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,732 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 397,358 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 166,607 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 81,347 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,670 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $263.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)
Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.94 and $89.05, with an estimated average price of $73.61. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Taurus Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 404.31%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 107,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Taurus Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 140,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Taurus Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $164.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 128,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying