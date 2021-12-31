Taurus Asset Management, Llc Buys American Express Co, Visa Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: RILY, IJH, NVDA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Express Co, Visa Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Comcast Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taurus Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Taurus Asset Management, Llc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,732 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 397,358 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 166,607 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 81,347 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,670 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $263.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.94 and $89.05, with an estimated average price of $73.61. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 404.31%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $195.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 107,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 140,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $164.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 128,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15.