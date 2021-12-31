City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd Buys BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, India Fund Inc, iShares Global Energy ETF

- New Purchases: BIGZ, EWZ, NUV, RMT, NEV, GOF,
- Added Positions: VEU, MCHI, FXI, CAF, MAV, EMF, VEA, NML, JOF, MXF, FINS, TDF, NEA, ASA, MXE, GF, JEQ, BMEZ, EZA, HIE, VWO, SDHY, WIW, SWZ, KTF, BTT, GRX,
- Reduced Positions: EWY, IFN, IXC, IEMG, EWT, ASG, BST, FSD, CEE, AEF, CHN, MGU, EWM, IAE, IIF, FDEU, IGR, CET, ADX, VVR, NZF, IQI, FM, RVT, BRW, PAK, CUBA,
- Sold Out: ASHR, PSTH, FUND, GDO, USA, GIM, ADRE, INDA, FIV, ETG, VGK, VKQ, FTHY, HQH, RSX, ETO, JTA, HYI, AOD, GPM, JDD, MYN,
For the details of CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/city+of+london+investment+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD
- Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) - 10,071,162 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 2,045,580 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.76%
- Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) - 6,236,599 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.22%
- ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INCOME FUND, INC. (AEF) - 15,449,824 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Taiwan Fund Inc (TWN) - 2,853,532 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio.
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 4,544,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 325,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 167,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc (RMT)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 117,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5806.25%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 472,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,045,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,345,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pioneer Muni High Income Advantage Tr (MAV)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Pioneer Muni High Income Advantage Tr by 888.36%. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 571,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.25%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 427,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $36.87 and $40.07, with an estimated average price of $38.56.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84.Sold Out: (FUND)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.13 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.69.Sold Out: Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opp (GDO)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opp. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.67.Sold Out: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44.Sold Out: BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $47.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD. Also check out:
1. CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD keeps buying