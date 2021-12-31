City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd Buys BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, India Fund Inc, iShares Global Energy ETF

New Purchases: BIGZ, EWZ, NUV, RMT, NEV, GOF,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Pioneer Muni High Income Advantage Tr, sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, India Fund Inc, iShares Global Energy ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q4, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 110 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) - 10,071,162 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 2,045,580 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.76% Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) - 6,236,599 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.22% ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY INCOME FUND, INC. (AEF) - 15,449,824 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Taiwan Fund Inc (TWN) - 2,853,532 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 4,544,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 325,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 167,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 117,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $15.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5806.25%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 472,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,045,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,345,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Pioneer Muni High Income Advantage Tr by 888.36%. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 571,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 131.25%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 427,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $36.87 and $40.07, with an estimated average price of $38.56.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.13 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.69.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opp. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.67.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $51.23, with an estimated average price of $47.8.