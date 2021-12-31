MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

New Purchases: SPY, FXI, IGV, XLC, ASML, MHK, ALLY, COF, DFS, SYF, MRNA, ADS,

SPY, FXI, IGV, XLC, ASML, MHK, ALLY, COF, DFS, SYF, MRNA, ADS, Added Positions: MTG, RDN, ACGL, IVE, ESNT, OMF,

MTG, RDN, ACGL, IVE, ESNT, OMF, Reduced Positions: XLF, XLE,

XLF, XLE, Sold Out: ITB, XLI, EMR, ROK, XLB, URI, MA, V, PTC, LYB, PPG, OIH, HUN, LPX, RF, PRU, VMC, MLM, CRI, WRB, JPM, RLGY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, ASML Holding NV, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MKP Capital Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MKP Capital Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mkp+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,655,300 shares, 44.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 8,151,528 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.91% iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 2,947,400 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 970,000 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 180,000 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.73%. The holding were 1,655,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,320,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72. The stock is now traded at around $334.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $650.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $146.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 27,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in MGIC Investment Corp by 91.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 390,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Radian Group Inc by 61.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 193,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 96,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Essent Group Ltd by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $49.71, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 73,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.