G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys Gambling.com Group, TaskUs Inc, Chegg Inc, Sells Camtek, Genius Sports, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc

New Purchases: GAMB, TASK, CHGG, AIP, INSE, FLYW, AYX, AMPL, RSI, KNBE, CYBE, USER, NRDY, ZUO, RDVT, YEXT, BLKB, IIIV, PRPL, NRDS, LVOX, SSYS, PLAN, CXM, CWAN, AEHR, IRMD, FIGS, BYRN, CVT,

GAMB, TASK, CHGG, AIP, INSE, FLYW, AYX, AMPL, RSI, KNBE, CYBE, USER, NRDY, ZUO, RDVT, YEXT, BLKB, IIIV, PRPL, NRDS, LVOX, SSYS, PLAN, CXM, CWAN, AEHR, IRMD, FIGS, BYRN, CVT, Added Positions: STEM, TENB, IAS, PERI, UCTT, OPRX, EGLX, DZSI, EVLV, BGRY, TBLA, TBLA, EVER, VCRA, DOCS, CTLP, HSKA, DKNG, TTGT,

STEM, TENB, IAS, PERI, UCTT, OPRX, EGLX, DZSI, EVLV, BGRY, TBLA, TBLA, EVER, VCRA, DOCS, CTLP, HSKA, DKNG, TTGT, Reduced Positions: CAMT, DOCN, RADA, UPLD, CLFD, GDYN, WK, CALX, DOMO, TRMR, AXON, MXL, VRNS, PRTS, HYRE, KRNT, CDNA, SKIN, ICAD, PACK, SMWB, AMBA, RDCM, DV, ASPN, STIM, SNCR, CSSE, ZIP, ZENV, SNAX, WTRH, DLA,

CAMT, DOCN, RADA, UPLD, CLFD, GDYN, WK, CALX, DOMO, TRMR, AXON, MXL, VRNS, PRTS, HYRE, KRNT, CDNA, SKIN, ICAD, PACK, SMWB, AMBA, RDCM, DV, ASPN, STIM, SNCR, CSSE, ZIP, ZENV, SNAX, WTRH, DLA, Sold Out: GENI, AVNW, TTEC, PRCH, S, S, RNG, SFT, SMLR, EMKR, INVE, PAR, MGNI, ATY, MEACU, GOED, SSTI, SKX, RSKD, IIN, ID,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gambling.com Group, TaskUs Inc, Chegg Inc, Stem Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, sells Camtek, Genius Sports, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Rada Electronics Industries, Upland Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $580 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/g2+investment+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Calix Inc (CALX) - 336,442 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.66% OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 405,138 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.77% MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 318,000 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.33% Clearfield Inc (CLFD) - 261,660 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.98% Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) - 335,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Gambling.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,156,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 187,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 301,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Arteris Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 337,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 547,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 173,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Stem Inc by 1248.72%. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 472,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 88.75%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 302,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp by 1393.19%. The purchase prices were between $20.31 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 373,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Perion Network Ltd by 343.69%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 325,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 56.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $52.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 261,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in OptimizeRx Corp by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $98, with an estimated average price of $75.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 405,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $31.21.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $19.31.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in SentinelOne Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in SentinelOne Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55.