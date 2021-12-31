Highline Capital Management, L.p. Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Marketwise Inc, Marketwise Inc, Twilio Inc

New Purchases: ASTL, CF, EXPE, MKTW, MKTW, UNH, ATAI, ARQQ,

ASTL, CF, EXPE, MKTW, MKTW, UNH, ATAI, ARQQ, Added Positions: MTOR, PASG,

MTOR, PASG, Reduced Positions: AVTR, STLD,

AVTR, STLD, Sold Out: MKTW, MKTW, TWLO, LEGO, CTLT, CMC, DNA, BARK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Marketwise Inc, Marketwise Inc, sells Marketwise Inc, Marketwise Inc, Twilio Inc, Legato Merger Corp, Avantor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highline Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Highline Capital Management, L.p. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highline+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,077 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 1,090,100 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. New Position CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 163,709 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 173,983 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 59,486 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.38%. The holding were 1,090,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.21%. The holding were 163,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.47%. The holding were 59,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Marketwise Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.91%. The holding were 1,342,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Marketwise Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.91%. The holding were 1,342,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 16,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Marketwise Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.4.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Marketwise Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.4.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41.

Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Commercial Metals Co. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $36.41, with an estimated average price of $33.19.