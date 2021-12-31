Highline Capital Management, L.p. Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Marketwise Inc, Marketwise Inc, Twilio Inc

- New Purchases: ASTL, CF, EXPE, MKTW, MKTW, UNH, ATAI, ARQQ,
- Added Positions: MTOR, PASG,
- Reduced Positions: AVTR, STLD,
- Sold Out: MKTW, MKTW, TWLO, LEGO, CTLT, CMC, DNA, BARK,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,077 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 1,090,100 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 163,709 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 173,983 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9%
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 59,486 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.38%. The holding were 1,090,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $76.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.21%. The holding were 163,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $209.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.47%. The holding were 59,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Marketwise Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.91%. The holding were 1,342,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 16,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Marketwise Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.4.Sold Out: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41.Sold Out: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)
Highline Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Commercial Metals Co. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $36.41, with an estimated average price of $33.19.
