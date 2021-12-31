Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys Zillow Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Accenture PLC, Aon PLC

- New Purchases: Z, ZG,
- Added Positions: BMY, NWSA, NWS,
- Reduced Positions: ACN, AON, GOOGL, MSFT, ORCL, PM, FOXA, CTVA, BKNG, ICE, SPGI, EA, EBAY, JNJ, CME, WU, IAA, RBA, TMX, WWE, MO,
- Sold Out: AAPL,
For the details of Independent Franchise Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/independent+franchise+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 15,807,755 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.31%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 8,930,716 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
- Fox Corp (FOXA) - 21,617,954 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 16,731,457 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 5,664,615 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
Independent Franchise Partners LLP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 9,746,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,657,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 15,807,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.
