London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Zillow Group Inc, sells Apple Inc, Accenture PLC, Aon PLC, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Franchise Partners LLP. As of 2021Q4, Independent Franchise Partners LLP owns 26 stocks with a total value of $12.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 15,807,755 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.31% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 8,930,716 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% Fox Corp (FOXA) - 21,617,954 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 16,731,457 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 5,664,615 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%

Independent Franchise Partners LLP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 9,746,306 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,657,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 25.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 15,807,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.