Jetstream Capital LLC Buys Indie Semiconductor Inc, LendingClub Corp, Brilliant Earth Group Inc, Sells MoneyGram International Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, Embraer SA

Brentwood, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Indie Semiconductor Inc, LendingClub Corp, Brilliant Earth Group Inc, Roblox Corp, Mueller Industries Inc, sells MoneyGram International Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, Embraer SA, Modine Manufacturing Co, Cutera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jetstream Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Jetstream Capital LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TimkenSteel Corp (TMST) - 355,000 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.83% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 93,000 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.25% The Beauty Health Co (SKIN) - 200,000 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) - 400,000 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position LendingClub Corp (LC) - 190,000 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Indie Semiconductor Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $33.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 254,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $57.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $86.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $48.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $102.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86.

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52.

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Embraer SA. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $16.13.

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The sale prices were between $9.51 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33.

Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.98 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $20.79.