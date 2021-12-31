Jetstream Capital LLC Buys Indie Semiconductor Inc, LendingClub Corp, Brilliant Earth Group Inc, Sells MoneyGram International Inc, Acutus Medical Inc, Embraer SA

- New Purchases: INDI, LC, BRLT, RBLX, MLI, ARCB, PUBM, SGH, NEWR, DKS, ASPN, SKY, LOVE,
- Added Positions: APPS, SKIN, ATKR, ZIM,
- Reduced Positions: CUTR, CRTO, MGM, KLIC, TMST,
- Sold Out: MGI, AFIB, ERJ, MOD, AGCO, ORMP, ACRS, ATEX, PRTS, ARVL, STAA, SFT, ALDX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Jetstream Capital LLC
- TimkenSteel Corp (TMST) - 355,000 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.83%
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 93,000 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.25%
- The Beauty Health Co (SKIN) - 200,000 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
- Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) - 400,000 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- LendingClub Corp (LC) - 190,000 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Indie Semiconductor Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.29 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LendingClub Corp (LC)
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $33.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (BRLT)
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 254,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mueller Industries Inc (MLI)
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.18 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.41. The stock is now traded at around $57.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)
Jetstream Capital LLC initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $86.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 34,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $48.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Beauty Health Co (SKIN)
Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in The Beauty Health Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Jetstream Capital LLC added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $102.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86.Sold Out: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)
Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52.Sold Out: Embraer SA (ERJ)
Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Embraer SA. The sale prices were between $12.92 and $18.88, with an estimated average price of $16.13.Sold Out: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The sale prices were between $9.51 and $12.3, with an estimated average price of $11.12.Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33.Sold Out: Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP)
Jetstream Capital LLC sold out a holding in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.98 and $29.75, with an estimated average price of $20.79.
