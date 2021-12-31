Lakewood Capital Management, Lp Buys Visa Inc, Cushman & Wakefield PLC, FedEx Corp, Sells VMware Inc, Alibaba Group Holding,

New Purchases: V, FDX, FRSH, FRSH, QQQ, SPY, DKS,

V, FDX, FRSH, FRSH, QQQ, SPY, DKS, Added Positions: CWK, C, BC, ALLY, SKX, TMHC, JXN, AEL, ABG, GPI, CMCSA, DELL, TMUS, SAIC, GPS,

CWK, C, BC, ALLY, SKX, TMHC, JXN, AEL, ABG, GPI, CMCSA, DELL, TMUS, SAIC, GPS, Reduced Positions: BABA, ATH, NSP, ADNT, FB, FAF, CDW, CI, WTW, ANGI, KFY, VIAC, MNRL, DBI, MCD, MIME, COF, OXM, SHAK, ZVIA,

BABA, ATH, NSP, ADNT, FB, FAF, CDW, CI, WTW, ANGI, KFY, VIAC, MNRL, DBI, MCD, MIME, COF, OXM, SHAK, ZVIA, Sold Out: VMW, ATIP, UA, TDUP, ASND,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Cushman & Wakefield PLC, FedEx Corp, Citigroup Inc, Brunswick Corp, sells VMware Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, , Insperity Inc, Adient PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lakewood Capital Management, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Lakewood Capital Management, Lp owns 65 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cigna Corp (CI) - 686,557 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 454,553 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 51,084 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 2,074,608 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - 4,857,028 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.93%

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 240,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $224.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 100,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 218,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $345.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $17.68 and $22.47, with an estimated average price of $19.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 4,857,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,410,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 35.54%. The purchase prices were between $90.42 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $97.93. The stock is now traded at around $95.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 781,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 26.30%. The purchase prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,320,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $44.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 577,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $26.31 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 922,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.06 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $19.45.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in ThredUp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37.