Dalton Investments LLC Buys VNET Group Inc, Resolute Forest Products Inc, Sells United Airlines Holdings Inc, Amplify Energy Corp

Santa Monica, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VNET Group Inc, Resolute Forest Products Inc, sells United Airlines Holdings Inc, Amplify Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalton Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Dalton Investments LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 2,099,795 shares, 27.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 1,163,715 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) - 788,686 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93% Genpact Ltd (G) - 318,045 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 78,053 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%

Dalton Investments LLC initiated holding in VNET Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 377,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dalton Investments LLC initiated holding in Resolute Forest Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.74 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $12.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.31.