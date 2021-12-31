Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Dalton Investments LLC Buys VNET Group Inc, Resolute Forest Products Inc, Sells United Airlines Holdings Inc, Amplify Energy Corp

Santa Monica, CA, based Investment company Dalton Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VNET Group Inc, Resolute Forest Products Inc, sells United Airlines Holdings Inc, Amplify Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalton Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Dalton Investments LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Dalton Investments LLC
  1. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 2,099,795 shares, 27.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 1,163,715 shares, 19.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  3. MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) - 788,686 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93%
  4. Genpact Ltd (G) - 318,045 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  5. ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 78,053 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
New Purchase: VNET Group Inc (VNET)

Dalton Investments LLC initiated holding in VNET Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 377,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP)

Dalton Investments LLC initiated holding in Resolute Forest Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.74 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $12.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Sold Out: Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $4.02, with an estimated average price of $3.31.



