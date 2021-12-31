Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Diker Management Llc Buys Zscaler Inc, HubSpot Inc, WalkMe, Sells Anaplan Inc, DraftKings Inc, Block Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Diker Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Zscaler Inc, HubSpot Inc, WalkMe, Innovid Corp, Confluent Inc, sells Anaplan Inc, DraftKings Inc, Block Inc, Everbridge Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diker Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Diker Management Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DIKER MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Steris PLC (STE) - 281,845 shares, 37.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  2. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 55,000 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.38%
  3. Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 81,851 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.44%
  4. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 75,606 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.6%
  5. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 104,455 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.63%
New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $261.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $507.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WalkMe Ltd (WKME)

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 144,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovid Corp (CTV)

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in Innovid Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $304.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Diker Management Llc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $173.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Diker Management Llc added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $204.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

Diker Management Llc added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57.

Sold Out: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $59.01 and $108.3, with an estimated average price of $82.98.

Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.



