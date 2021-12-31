Diker Management Llc Buys Zscaler Inc, HubSpot Inc, WalkMe, Sells Anaplan Inc, DraftKings Inc, Block Inc

New Purchases: ZS, HUBS, WKME, CTV, CFLT, TEAM, SMAR, ABT, ANIP,

ZS, HUBS, WKME, CTV, CFLT, TEAM, SMAR, ABT, ANIP, Added Positions: OKTA, WHR, AEO, NLS,

OKTA, WHR, AEO, NLS, Reduced Positions: DKNG, TTD, SPT, DT, DASH, GDRX, FIVN, STE,

DKNG, TTD, SPT, DT, DASH, GDRX, FIVN, STE, Sold Out: PLAN, SQ, EVBG, PD, OSTK, KWEB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zscaler Inc, HubSpot Inc, WalkMe, Innovid Corp, Confluent Inc, sells Anaplan Inc, DraftKings Inc, Block Inc, Everbridge Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diker Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Diker Management Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DIKER MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diker+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Steris PLC (STE) - 281,845 shares, 37.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 55,000 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.38% Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 81,851 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.44% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 75,606 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.6% Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 104,455 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.63%

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $261.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $507.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 144,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in Innovid Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $7.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diker Management Llc initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $304.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diker Management Llc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $173.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diker Management Llc added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $204.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diker Management Llc added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57.

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $59.01 and $108.3, with an estimated average price of $82.98.

Diker Management Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43.