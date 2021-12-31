Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys Imperial Oil, Tenaris SA, Enovix Corp, Sells Antero Resources Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co

New Purchases: IMO, TS, ENVX, NOG, ARIS, PBR, NFE, VLO, ASPN, HAL, STEM, KEX, PSX, TELL, NVTS, NETI, XPRO, AMPS, AMPS, EAF, ALTO, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, SM, HCC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Imperial Oil, Tenaris SA, Enovix Corp, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Aris Water Solutions Inc, sells Antero Resources Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, HollyFrontier Corp, Comstock Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 2,053,000 shares, 40.96% of the total portfolio. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 2,323,679 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% FREYR Battery (FREY.WS) - 7,209,399 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% FREYR Battery (FREY) - 4,730,050 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Denbury Inc (DEN) - 621,246 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.64 and $36.57, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,267,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tenaris SA. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 2,106,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Enovix Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,176,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,219,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Aris Water Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,922,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 64.69%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,951,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV by 197.38%. The purchase prices were between $4.95 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $5.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,875,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 80.89%. The purchase prices were between $151.6 and $200.49, with an estimated average price of $176.19. The stock is now traded at around $120.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 113,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $43.86, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 930,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc by 38.02%. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $6.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,195,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $125.88, with an estimated average price of $98.07. The stock is now traded at around $129.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 183,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $37.53, with an estimated average price of $33.66.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Comstock Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.1.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.01.