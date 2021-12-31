Cartica Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, DLocal, XP Inc, Sells StoneCo, Sea, Yandex NV

- New Purchases: BABA, DLO,
- Added Positions: XP, MELI, BILI, FN, EEM, GLOB,
- Reduced Positions: SE, YNDX, CX, GDS, HTHT, DESP,
- Sold Out: STNE,
- Globant SA (GLOB) - 189,212 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 42,782 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 812,813 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00%
- Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 5,378,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.73%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 744,063 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%
Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 288,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DLocal Ltd (DLO)
Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Cartica Management, LLC added to a holding in XP Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,205,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Cartica Management, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.
