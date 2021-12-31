Cartica Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, DLocal, XP Inc, Sells StoneCo, Sea, Yandex NV

New Purchases: BABA, DLO,

BABA, DLO, Added Positions: XP, MELI, BILI, FN, EEM, GLOB,

XP, MELI, BILI, FN, EEM, GLOB, Reduced Positions: SE, YNDX, CX, GDS, HTHT, DESP,

SE, YNDX, CX, GDS, HTHT, DESP, Sold Out: STNE,

Washington, DC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, DLocal, XP Inc, sells StoneCo, Sea, Yandex NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cartica Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cartica Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Globant SA (GLOB) - 189,212 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 42,782 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 812,813 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00% Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 5,378,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.73% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 744,063 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%

Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 288,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartica Management, LLC added to a holding in XP Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,205,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cartica Management, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.