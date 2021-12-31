Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cartica Management, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, DLocal, XP Inc, Sells StoneCo, Sea, Yandex NV

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Washington, DC, based Investment company Cartica Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, DLocal, XP Inc, sells StoneCo, Sea, Yandex NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cartica Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cartica Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cartica Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cartica+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cartica Management, LLC
  1. Globant SA (GLOB) - 189,212 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 42,782 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07%
  3. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 812,813 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00%
  4. Cemex SAB de CV (CX) - 5,378,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.73%
  5. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 744,063 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 288,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DLocal Ltd (DLO)

Cartica Management, LLC initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: XP Inc (XP)

Cartica Management, LLC added to a holding in XP Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,205,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Cartica Management, LLC sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cartica Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cartica Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cartica Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cartica Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cartica Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus