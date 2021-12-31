ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

- New Purchases: ZEN, GFS, KNBE, MNDT, PLAN, FTCH, PX, SRI, WEAV, FNA, MFGP, CARS, BOWL, CTOS, SONX, CTRA, COTY, PCYO, LW, PDFS, WSC, PATH, DOLE, AMCX, QCOM, RVLP, FMAC.U, FMAC, CP,
- Added Positions: FTDR, ACVA, EGHT, PRVA, RLAY, CDNA, ALIT, LOPE, SUMO, NVRO, HQY, AMN, ARVN, KEX, SHC, SRAD, STER, CCSI, NABL, TWOU, UIS, MSP, ORIC, SGHT, CCCC, GNRC, GOOS, CMA, AGIO, TPB, CSTL, HTLD, WWD, TBI, UPLD, NOMD, CRI, PING, MU, USB, ALKT, CMPR, LZ, CCJ, CSII, FHN, BYRN, FDMT, CHNG, NTST, APTV, SII, HBI, SP, PAR, MNRO, RSVR, FSRXU, AMSC, AIG, FA, VVV, PWFL, JNPR, AXGN, AXS, LTCH, DICE, FORG, LKQ, LVS, ERAS, ALBO, ACTG, ASUR, MODN, AORT, CDK, TIL, PYPL, KNSA, MXCT, DNB, CTS, PMVP,
- Reduced Positions: ON, BDC, MATX, ADGI, OMCL, MMSI, CLH, SYNH, DNA, TNET, RBA, PACK, ABM, SSTK, STE, QDEL, WFC, HCCI, MIME, JBT, FOXF, VST, BAC, BRP, CANO, NEWR, ZD, TLIS, TCRR, VKTX, KOD, PFF, CGNT, CGNT, DTIL, DBRG, APA, INBX, SPB, AQUA, CRNC, VERX, BEPC, BJ, AGR, OLMA, VCRA, NEXI, RKLB, MNTV, IBP, AMD, GPK, PLAB, AMBA, RYAN, DBD, FORR, VRM, HDSN, TAP, OLN, ZUO, VCTR, RILY, TRMB, TENB, SGH, ENPC, ABMD, CPS, AAPL, OZK, CLAR, COO, NCSM, DRVN, YSAC, GHM, ALGM, HAIN, HD, HUN, LBTYA, NVDA, NWL,
- Sold Out: INOV, NUAN, RVNC, PRPL, DCPH, ECHO, ALLK, IART, CVA, EVA, BNFT, THS, NWN, RELY, TDS, LUNG, DH, SABR, LEA, BROS, PLYA, RNLX, PENN, BCO, DBVT, EPM, MEG, HCSG, TMCI, CERT, CPNG, ALVR, UFS, GWW, CRBU, BLL, ITMR, NBIX, JWN, NGM, LYRA, VRT, MTCR, KSU, XNCR, VRNT, HOG, ATUS, ATVI, OSK,
These are the top 5 holdings of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC
- Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 7,235,205 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Matson Inc (MATX) - 3,420,041 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.35%
- Steris PLC (STE) - 1,233,956 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17%
- Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) - 15,337,028 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Trinet Group Inc (TNET) - 2,825,556 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.86%
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,494,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,250,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,686,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,021,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,111,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,260,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 7,159,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 72.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,652,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 89.70%. The purchase prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,321,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Privia Health Group Inc by 939.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,716,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc by 359.27%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $31.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,033,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 105.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,738,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.Sold Out: Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46.Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.Sold Out: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $18.28.Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)
ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.
