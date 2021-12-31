ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys Zendesk Inc, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

New Purchases: ZEN, GFS, KNBE, MNDT, PLAN, FTCH, PX, SRI, WEAV, FNA, MFGP, CARS, BOWL, CTOS, SONX, CTRA, COTY, PCYO, LW, PDFS, WSC, PATH, DOLE, AMCX, QCOM, RVLP, FMAC.U, FMAC, CP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zendesk Inc, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Frontdoor Inc, ACV Auctions Inc, 8x8 Inc, sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Belden Inc, Revance Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of 2021Q4, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owns 335 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 7,235,205 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Matson Inc (MATX) - 3,420,041 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.35% Steris PLC (STE) - 1,233,956 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) - 15,337,028 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Trinet Group Inc (TNET) - 2,825,556 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.86%

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $116.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,494,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,250,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,686,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,021,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,111,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,260,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 7,159,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 72.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,652,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 89.70%. The purchase prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,321,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Privia Health Group Inc by 939.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,716,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc by 359.27%. The purchase prices were between $26 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $31.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,033,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 105.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,738,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $18.28.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.