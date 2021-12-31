BlueMar Capital Management, LLC Buys BTRS Holdings Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Fiserv Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BTRS, MELI, RIVN, STT, AVDX, GFS,
- Added Positions: MA, MGP, V, SQ, COIN, BKI, CZR, FB, USB, CND, XM, EQH, AFRM, MTB, CME, DNB, LPLA, CWK, WETF, AAC, TCBI, AUS, ASZ, RMGCU, IS, VRTS, HCIIU, ABNB, TOST, MLNK,
- Reduced Positions: LSPD, PYPL, INFO, FIS, FOUR, WH, SBNY, RNR, MAPS, GPN, PAR, VOYA, BILL,
- Sold Out: FISV, RPAY, AZEK, PAYO, PENN, PAGS, PSFE, VPCC, AI, JXN,
- MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 905,571 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
- Visa Inc (V) - 108,550 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.24%
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 138,311 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 175,458 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.87%
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 56,983 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 723,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1021.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 21,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 119,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 116.56%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $373.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 21,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 38.68%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 63,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 339.36%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 100,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Concord Acquisition Corp (CND)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp by 113.70%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 213,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.05 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $19.53.Sold Out: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The sale prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95.Sold Out: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The sale prices were between $6.13 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $7.66.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
BlueMar Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.
