Coldstream Capital Management Inc Buys BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, S&P Global Inc

New Purchases: FTGC, USRT, CAG, FLO, JBHT, OKE, CUBE, ZION, STAG, OZK, EHC, KBH, MSM, NTAP, RHI, SNV, THO, KBR, CWH, U, AVUS, DKS, MMS, SSNC, JNPR, SCHR, VIOO, GS, AVUV, DFAC, SPDW, SCHW, CI, DVN, KLAC, MVIS, FTNT, DFEN, EEMX, GOVT, NULG, SOXL, CB, AFG, AMP, AME, ATR, AZO, BK, BC, CDNS, COF, CNC, CME, COP, DAR, DXCM, EXP, EPR, FITB, FCX, IT, GD, GPN, HUBB, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, JCI, KIM, LFUS, MGM, MAR, MKC, MSI, NTRS, ORLY, PH, PNFP, PXD, RGEN, ROK, SIVB, SLAB, SPG, SO, TRV, SF, SNPS, TECH, URI, WST, WY, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, TDG, PMF, TEL, MSCI, GM, HCA, EPAM, ENPH, FANG, IQV, FNWB, ETSY, BJ, MRNA, COIN, RIVN, AVDV, MLPX, NAIL, SPAB, SPMD, VBK, VGIT, AES, AGCO, ALE, NSP, AMG, ALB, ALGN, Y, HES, AEE, ACC, AEP, AIG, ABC, IVZ, ANSS, APA, WTRG, ADM, ARW, ARWR, ASB, AZN, AVB, AVY, AVA, BLL, BIO, BKH, BWA, AZTA, BLDR, CBRE, VIAC, CMS, CSL, CCL, CE, LUMN, CHH, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, CINF, CTAS, CRUS, CLH, CTSH, COHR, CMA, NNN, CPRT, GLW, CUZ, CR, WOLF, CMI, DRI, DECK, DEO, DLTR, D, DOV, EOG, EWBC, EGP, EMN, EIX, WIRE, ENS, ETR, EFX, EQT, EQR, EXPO, FCN, FAST, M, PACW, FFIN, FR, FLR, FL, GNTX, GT, HAL, MNST, HOG, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HELE, HSY, HPQ, HFC, ICUI, IIVI, ITT, IDA, IP, IPG, IRM, ZD, JBL, JACK, JLL, KSS, LH, LAMR, LEN, JEF, LECO, LNC, LYV, MTB, MKSI, MAC, MANH, MLM, MTZ, MAS, MAT, MCK, MAA, MSA, MTX, VTRS, NRG, NFG, NYT, JWN, NVS, NVO, NUE, OGE, ON, ODFL, ORI, OMC, ASGN, OSK, PNM, PPL, PKI, PNW, PIPR, PII, AVNT, POWI, PFG, STL, PHM, PWR, RRX, REG, RS, RNR, RSG, RCL, SBAC, SCHN, STX, SEE, SIGI, SRE, SMTC, SCI, SBNY, SLGN, SON, LSI, SWK, STT, STLD, SUI, SYNA, TROW, TTWO, AXON, TDY, TFX, TPX, THC, TCBI, TXRH, TXT, TKR, TOL, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UGI, UMPQ, UBSI, UTHR, UNM, VFC, VRSN, VMC, WRB, GWW, WDFC, WAB, WBA, WAT, WAL, WTW, WTFC, WWD, WEX, ZBH, CROX, AVK, NFJ, QRTEA, HOMB, EVR, HBI, WU, LDOS, OC, AOD, FSLR, DAL, ACM, AWK, ROIC, CFX, VRSK, GNRC, PRI, FAF, LYB, SBRA, TRGP, FRC, KMI, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, ACHC, VAC, APTV, CPRI, POST, GMED, PNR, SRC, RH, CONE, NCLH, TPH, TMHC, COTY, FOXF, MUSA, TWTR, TNDM, HLT, PCTY, NAVI, JD, DNOW, ANET, SYF, CDK, KEYS, SYNH, UE, BOX, SEDG, WING, CABO, BLD, KHC, RPD, LITE, PEN, HPE, TEAM, MEDP, TTD, VVV, PK, IR, BHF, MDB, ZS, NVT, CDAY, SMAR, WH, AVLR, CTVA, SI, CARR, SNOW, ABNB, UPST, RBLX, GXO, AOA, ARKX, AVLV, BGRN, EEMS, EMB, FHLC, HACK, HEDJ, HNDL, HYG, IJT, IVW, MUNI, PSEP, RSP, SCHC, SCHF, SCHP, SPEM, VOOG, VUSB, XLK, XLV, SVC, DHC, SPPI, VLY, NUV, MVF, OMER, AM, ETRN, AMCR, ASTR,

HEFA, AMZN, IVV, AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, IWM, MS, VXF, BRK.B, GOOGL, BAC, AMAT, GOOG, ORCL, QCOM, CVX, VEA, SBUX, UPS, VWO, FB, XOM, HON, WAFD, NEE, DUK, ISRG, PFE, PG, ADBE, HD, JPM, JNJ, MPWR, UNH, MUB, VTV, EXPE, LII, MRK, NFLX, TMO, AGG, VOO, ABT, CTRA, KO, COST, IEX, PEP, MA, V, ABBV, SCZ, VO, LNT, BRO, CSCO, LLY, NDAQ, DGX, DIS, AVGO, BAH, DLN, IEMG, IYC, SPLG, AMD, AMT, AJG, BA, CVS, CBSH, DRE, EXPD, GRMN, GGG, INTC, INTU, LOW, RLI, RPM, CRM, SMG, STE, UNP, WMT, BR, BABA, QAI, TIP, PLD, CSX, LRCX, MCD, MGRC, RF, SHW, TSCO, WSO, ANTM, BRK.A, NOW, ZTS, PYPL, IDEV, RODM, VOT, MMM, T, MO, TFC, BLK, CP, C, CMCSA, CCI, DE, DLR, ETN, EL, ITW, MDLZ, MMC, MDT, MU, PNC, LIN, BKNG, TGT, TER, TXN, VZ, WFC, WSM, TMUS, PM, CHTR, DON, DVY, IJK, IWP, ROUS, VSS, ALL, AON, ADSK, BDX, BSX, BMY, CGNX, CL, CFR, DTE, DD, EME, EMR, EQIX, FDX, FISV, F, GIS, GILD, HUM, HBAN, IBM, TT, ICE, KEY, KR, MRO, MOH, MCO, NEM, NDSN, NSC, NOC, PPG, PAYX, PGR, PRU, O, REGN, ROP, SLB, SYK, SYY, TJX, TTEK, TTC, TREX, USB, VLO, VRTX, WM, XEL, DFS, MASI, DG, BRX, CTLT, RDFN, GLD, ICF, IJJ, IVE, SPSM, SUSA, VBR, VNQ, VTWO, ALK, BAX, BIIB, CACI, CATY, FIS, CHE, COLM, ED, STZ, EW, EA, EXC, FNB, FICO, FHN, LHX, VIAV, LAD, MDU, MKTX, PKG, PEG, PSA, ROST, FIVE, ICLR, SABR, CFG, SHOP, RACE, DOCU, DOW, BRMK, ACWI, BIV, BOTZ, BSV, DLS, EEM, ELD, ESGE, FNDF, IJR, ITOT, IYW, SCHZ, VOE, VTEB, VTI, VXUS, Reduced Positions: MSFT, IEF, VV, IWR, SPY, IJH, IWB, VUG, SPGI, AXP, WEC, LMT, ATVI, ADP, MPC, RTX, KMB, AMGN, VB, MINT, PSX, SCHX, EFA, DHI, RMD, EXR, BBY, CPT, WPC, WMB, DPZ, XLNX, WDAY, LUV, A, MCHP, MPW, IWF, ROAM, FDS, SCHG, SCHA, IEFA, IUSG, QQQ, APH, MGC, RPG, PI, SCHM, SDY, CAT, VIG, MET, SOXX, SPXL, VEU, VONE, APD, DHR, VYM, IWD, GE, CLX, NKE, PCAR, LULU, ASML, ADI, HUBS, CZR, SCHB, KKR, FTV, TSM, PTC, TFI, ALC, FNDB, CRL, MTD, VT, MDY, ESS,

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, FIRST TR EXCH VII, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, S&P Global Inc, American Express Co, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Coldstream Capital Management Inc owns 837 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 733,601 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 832,503 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.93% BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) - 4,321,551 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.28% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 418,499 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 591,187 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.13%

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 178,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 519,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CubeSmart. The purchase prices were between $48.03 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.9. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.48 and $205.75, with an estimated average price of $192.85. The stock is now traded at around $187.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $71.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $62.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 4,321,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 150.92%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3093.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 21,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 458,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 308.24%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 59,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 105.74%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $876.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 157.05%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 77,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $43.12 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $46.54.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $207.02, with an estimated average price of $190.54.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.