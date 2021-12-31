Opaleye Management Inc. Buys Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Sells BridgeBio Pharma Inc, , Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: RETA, DNA, HYPR, FDMT, SYBX, LQDA,

Added Positions: CRNX, MRUS, CMRX, STRO, NCNA, TCON, TARA, LRMR, PTGX, TELA,

Reduced Positions: BBIO, CLDX, SMLR, OCUL, ETON, KROS, KNSA, AVEO, PCVX, MEIP,

Sold Out: ADMS, DCPH, AFIB, OPTN, FMTX, FOLD, SIOX, VIRX, LPTX, DTIL, AADI, APTO, AKBA, CBAY, SELB,

Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Merus NV, Hyperfine Inc, sells BridgeBio Pharma Inc, , Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Semler Scientific Inc, Acutus Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opaleye Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Opaleye Management Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 1,345,000 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 5,974,800 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8% Chimerix Inc (CMRX) - 5,580,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93% Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 844,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.31% Harrow Health Inc (HROW) - 3,285,000 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 929,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Hyperfine Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 763,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $32.94, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 229,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Synlogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.27 and $2.84, with an estimated average price of $2.58. The stock is now traded at around $2.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Liquidia Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.71 and $5.17, with an estimated average price of $4.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 80.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 724,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Merus NV by 217.01%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 317,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in NuCana PLC by 147.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,189,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $2.24 and $4.07, with an estimated average price of $3.18. The stock is now traded at around $2.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,055,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.51 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.66.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $18.28.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in OptiNose Inc. The sale prices were between $1.55 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.2.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $17.16.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.18.