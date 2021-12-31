Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Opaleye Management Inc. Buys Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Sells BridgeBio Pharma Inc, , Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Opaleye Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Merus NV, Hyperfine Inc, sells BridgeBio Pharma Inc, , Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Semler Scientific Inc, Acutus Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opaleye Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Opaleye Management Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opaleye Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opaleye+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Opaleye Management Inc.
  1. Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 1,345,000 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 5,974,800 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8%
  3. Chimerix Inc (CMRX) - 5,580,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.93%
  4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 844,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.31%
  5. Harrow Health Inc (HROW) - 3,285,000 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 929,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hyperfine Inc (HYPR)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Hyperfine Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.01 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.1. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 763,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $32.94, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 229,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Synlogic Inc (SYBX)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Synlogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.27 and $2.84, with an estimated average price of $2.58. The stock is now traded at around $2.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Liquidia Corp (LQDA)

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Liquidia Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.71 and $5.17, with an estimated average price of $4.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 80.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $28.41, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 724,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merus NV (MRUS)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Merus NV by 217.01%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $26.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 317,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 26.44%. The purchase prices were between $14.25 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $8.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NuCana PLC (NCNA)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in NuCana PLC by 147.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,189,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON)

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $2.24 and $4.07, with an estimated average price of $3.18. The stock is now traded at around $2.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,055,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (ADMS)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.51 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.66.

Sold Out: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.7 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $18.28.

Sold Out: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52.

Sold Out: OptiNose Inc (OPTN)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in OptiNose Inc. The sale prices were between $1.55 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.2.

Sold Out: Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $17.16.

Sold Out: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Opaleye Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Opaleye Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Opaleye Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Opaleye Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Opaleye Management Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus