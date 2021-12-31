Artal Group S.A. Buys Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Evotec SE, EQRx Inc, Sells , Alibaba Group Holding,

New Purchases: EVO, EQRX, EXAI, GRTS, XLO, MIR, ME, PHAT, INKT, MBII, DLO, RIVN,

EVO, EQRX, EXAI, GRTS, XLO, MIR, ME, PHAT, INKT, MBII, DLO, RIVN, Added Positions: KYMR, MRTX, BLU, FATE, SGEN, SWTX, KRYS, SRRK, AMAM, RLAY, BGNE, DNLI, IGMS, SYRS, RPTX, AGEN, KRON, RNA, CGEM, IMAB,

KYMR, MRTX, BLU, FATE, SGEN, SWTX, KRYS, SRRK, AMAM, RLAY, BGNE, DNLI, IGMS, SYRS, RPTX, AGEN, KRON, RNA, CGEM, IMAB, Reduced Positions: ARGX, ITOS, CYTK, ALNY, CERE, RUBY, FOLD, TPTX, PTGX,

ARGX, ITOS, CYTK, ALNY, CERE, RUBY, FOLD, TPTX, PTGX, Sold Out: XLRN, BABA, DRNA, BPMC, OLPX, AVTR, ATUS, EQT,

Luxembourg, N4, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Evotec SE, EQRx Inc, BELLUS Health Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, sells , Alibaba Group Holding, , ITeos Therapeutics Inc, Cytokinetics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artal Group S.A.. As of 2021Q4, Artal Group S.A. owns 150 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) - 71,178,364 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. WW International Inc (WW) - 14,818,300 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 1,400,000 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 675,000 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% argenx SE (ARGX) - 500,000 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.39%

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Evotec SE. The purchase prices were between $22 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $23.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,149,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in EQRx Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $8.17, with an estimated average price of $6.58. The stock is now traded at around $3.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Exscientia PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.76 and $13.71, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.91 and $65.56, with an estimated average price of $58.24. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in BELLUS Health Inc by 61.90%. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $6.65. The stock is now traded at around $7.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.84 and $64.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $142.57 and $190.86, with an estimated average price of $167.3. The stock is now traded at around $124.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $75.84, with an estimated average price of $66.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.26 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $29.18.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $104.74.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41.