Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys JFrog, CI&T Inc, P10 Inc, Sells Yum China Holdings Inc, ExlService Holdings Inc, Trip.com Group

- New Purchases: FROG, CINT, PX, MELI, SI, ARE, SFM, KNX, MYTE, INFY, MKTX, DCBO, EWT,
- Added Positions: GLOB, HCKT, CSTL, OLLI, ALGN, FIGS, TRS, CSII, OIIM, ESTC, SHLS, ZEN, SQSP, PLBC, PJT, GBCI, KBAL, GIC, PAX, QLYS, PD, HSKA, MXCT, HUBS, PAGS, BL, TKNO, BWMN, TDOC, HCSG, SIVB, FHB, EXAS, FRPT, CHWY, EQIX, BBSI, POWI, RPD, BOH, APO, MCHP, DLR, IIIV, MORN,
- Reduced Positions: EPAM, QGEN, EXLS, FCN, COOK, DAVA, ETSY, LGIH, WIX, HLI, MMI, LULU, HHR, GIL, SLAB, PCTY, KNSL, FRC, MPWR, MIME, XM, YETI, PAYC, MSCI, ULTA, RVLV, DXCM, MEDP, TRNO, NVDA, EPM,
- Sold Out: YUMC, TCOM, HNST, POSH, ARCE, ARRY, HIFS, ODFL, TRHC, BHG,
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 2,865,109 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Endava PLC (DAVA) - 1,451,822 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 305,240 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8%
- Genpact Ltd (G) - 2,307,486 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Globant SA (GLOB) - 361,355 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.96%
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 842,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CI&T Inc (CINT)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CI&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.64 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,448,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: P10 Inc (PX)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in P10 Inc. The purchase prices were between $12 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $13.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,213,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1021.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $119.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $186.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Hackett Group Inc (HCKT)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Hackett Group Inc by 96.03%. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $20.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 527,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 338,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 47.48%. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 266,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 86.27%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $501.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIGS Inc (FIGS)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIGS Inc by 180.83%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 202,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TriMas Corp (TRS)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TriMas Corp by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $38.46, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 471,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.Sold Out: The Honest Co Inc (HNST)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Honest Co Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75.Sold Out: Poshmark Inc (POSH)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Poshmark Inc. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $21.02.Sold Out: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42.Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $19.61.
