Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys JFrog, CI&T Inc, P10 Inc, Sells Yum China Holdings Inc, ExlService Holdings Inc, Trip.com Group

Salt Lake City, X1, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JFrog, CI&T Inc, P10 Inc, The Hackett Group Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, sells Yum China Holdings Inc, ExlService Holdings Inc, Trip.com Group, FTI Consulting Inc, Traeger Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 2,865,109 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Endava PLC (DAVA) - 1,451,822 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 305,240 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8% Genpact Ltd (G) - 2,307,486 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Globant SA (GLOB) - 361,355 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.96%

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 842,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CI&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.64 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,448,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in P10 Inc. The purchase prices were between $12 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $13.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,213,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1021.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $119.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $186.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Hackett Group Inc by 96.03%. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $20.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 527,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 338,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 47.48%. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 266,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 86.27%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $501.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIGS Inc by 180.83%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 202,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TriMas Corp by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $38.46, with an estimated average price of $34.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 471,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Honest Co Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Poshmark Inc. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $19.61.