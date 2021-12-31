HWG Holdings LP Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc

New Purchases: FANG, SNPS, CDNS, FTNT, PLD, ENVX, DOCS, IWP, ZTS, LH, CRGY, KO, SWN, BDRBF, OIH, QCOM, U, KMB, GIS, FLO, LLY, URI, ODFL, TEVA, KKR, QFEEF, RIVN, TGT, TROW, MS, KR, JCI, JBHT, ISRG, INFO, DOV, CBRE, BLDR, BIO, ALK, ADBE, T,

FANG, SNPS, CDNS, FTNT, PLD, ENVX, DOCS, IWP, ZTS, LH, CRGY, KO, SWN, BDRBF, OIH, QCOM, U, KMB, GIS, FLO, LLY, URI, ODFL, TEVA, KKR, QFEEF, RIVN, TGT, TROW, MS, KR, JCI, JBHT, ISRG, INFO, DOV, CBRE, BLDR, BIO, ALK, ADBE, T, Added Positions: IVV, AAPL, MSFT, PRFT, AMZN, TSLA, BRO, EL, AMD, NVDA, POOL, NFLX, WTS, UNH, HSY, GS, INMD, MSCI, FB, NEE, LULU, SHW, QQQ, DHR, PEP, SPGI, ABBV, GOOGL, TMO, MCO, AMAT, IHI, INTU, VIG, GOOG, ZBRA, ASGN, HD, F, CHTR, ORCL,

IVV, AAPL, MSFT, PRFT, AMZN, TSLA, BRO, EL, AMD, NVDA, POOL, NFLX, WTS, UNH, HSY, GS, INMD, MSCI, FB, NEE, LULU, SHW, QQQ, DHR, PEP, SPGI, ABBV, GOOGL, TMO, MCO, AMAT, IHI, INTU, VIG, GOOG, ZBRA, ASGN, HD, F, CHTR, ORCL, Reduced Positions: IJR, IJH, RCL, GNRC, AZTA, GRMN, J, XLF, IWS, EPAM, ASO, HCA, CCI, HTH, HEI, IWF, CMA, MLI, V, CVX, VLO, PWR, XOM, NTRA, XLE, MPC, OLO, PNR, ABTX, JPM, MRO, ETSY, EEM, WFC, DUK, CTAS, VZ,

IJR, IJH, RCL, GNRC, AZTA, GRMN, J, XLF, IWS, EPAM, ASO, HCA, CCI, HTH, HEI, IWF, CMA, MLI, V, CVX, VLO, PWR, XOM, NTRA, XLE, MPC, OLO, PNR, ABTX, JPM, MRO, ETSY, EEM, WFC, DUK, CTAS, VZ, Sold Out: UAL, X, SPG, SF, PYPL, SLB, VSTO, LGIH, CMCSA, JKL, MA, IWN, SHOP, IWM, EOG, IWD, FCX, CZR, DIS, TPR, WFG, DBC, UNP, RNG, PSX, ATVI, SBAC, PENN, TAP, HON, GIL, DAKT, DXC, LNT,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Perficient Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HWG Holdings LP. As of 2021Q4, HWG Holdings LP owns 140 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HWG Holdings LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hwg+holdings+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,513 shares, 13.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1224.70% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,199 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 207.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,802 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.49% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,200 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 43,529 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.77%

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $129.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 29,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $293.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $138.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $310.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP initiated holding in Enovix Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 33,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1224.70%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $439.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.72%. The holding were 66,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 207.07%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 86,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 144.49%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 42,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Perficient Inc by 639.00%. The purchase prices were between $119.31 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $100.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 47,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 168.90%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3093.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 78340.00%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $876.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 3,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $65.84 and $77.66, with an estimated average price of $72.88.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

HWG Holdings LP sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.