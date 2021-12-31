Towle & Co Buys Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Delek US Holdings Inc, Sells Whirlpool Corp, VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: CPS, DK, NLS, GPS, IWN,
- Added Positions: ALK, CVI, HOFT,
- Reduced Positions: ALLY, PTVE, USX, TEN, DBI, HA, LBRT, MTOR, PUMP, FLR, FL, RYI, STRL, WNC, MTW, GBX, CLS,
- Sold Out: WHR, VMW, DELL, FTSI,
These are the top 5 holdings of TOWLE & CO
- Adient PLC (ADNT) - 935,044 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 1,183,950 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 1,227,654 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 825,911 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.41%
- HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 1,137,194 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
Towle & Co initiated holding in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 863,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)
Towle & Co initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 715,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Towle & Co initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,285,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)
Towle & Co initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 401,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Towle & Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Towle & Co added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 138.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 439,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVR Energy Inc (CVI)
Towle & Co added to a holding in CVR Energy Inc by 122.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 999,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Towle & Co sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Towle & Co sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Towle & Co sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: FTS International Inc (FTSI)
Towle & Co sold out a holding in FTS International Inc. The sale prices were between $24.82 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $26.38.
