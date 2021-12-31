Towle & Co Buys Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Delek US Holdings Inc, Sells Whirlpool Corp, VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

New Purchases: CPS, DK, NLS, GPS, IWN,

CPS, DK, NLS, GPS, IWN, Added Positions: ALK, CVI, HOFT,

ALK, CVI, HOFT, Reduced Positions: ALLY, PTVE, USX, TEN, DBI, HA, LBRT, MTOR, PUMP, FLR, FL, RYI, STRL, WNC, MTW, GBX, CLS,

ALLY, PTVE, USX, TEN, DBI, HA, LBRT, MTOR, PUMP, FLR, FL, RYI, STRL, WNC, MTW, GBX, CLS, Sold Out: WHR, VMW, DELL, FTSI,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, Delek US Holdings Inc, CVR Energy Inc, Nautilus Inc, sells Whirlpool Corp, VMware Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, FTS International Inc, Pactiv Evergreen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Towle & Co. As of 2021Q4, Towle & Co owns 33 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adient PLC (ADNT) - 935,044 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 1,183,950 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 1,227,654 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 825,911 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.41% HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 1,137,194 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

Towle & Co initiated holding in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 863,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towle & Co initiated holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 715,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towle & Co initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 1,285,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towle & Co initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 401,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towle & Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $157.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towle & Co added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 138.22%. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $58.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 439,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towle & Co added to a holding in CVR Energy Inc by 122.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 999,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Towle & Co sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.

Towle & Co sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Towle & Co sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Towle & Co sold out a holding in FTS International Inc. The sale prices were between $24.82 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $26.38.