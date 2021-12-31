Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. Buys CarParts.com Inc, VMware Inc, PetMed Express Inc, Sells Nokia Oyj

For the details of Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oaktop+capital+management+ii%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P.
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 285,246 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio.
- KLA Corp (KLAC) - 400,750 shares, 20.79% of the total portfolio.
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 2,939,758 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio.
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 467,696 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 679,991 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.
Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 231.05%. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,585,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 66.98%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 154,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)
Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. added to a holding in PetMed Express Inc by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $32, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 445,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84.
