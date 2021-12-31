Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. Buys CarParts.com Inc, VMware Inc, PetMed Express Inc, Sells Nokia Oyj

Added Positions: PRTS, VMW, PETS,

PRTS, VMW, PETS, Sold Out: NOK,

Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CarParts.com Inc, VMware Inc, PetMed Express Inc, sells Nokia Oyj during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $829 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 285,246 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. KLA Corp (KLAC) - 400,750 shares, 20.79% of the total portfolio. Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 2,939,758 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 467,696 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 679,991 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.

Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 231.05%. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,585,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. added to a holding in VMware Inc by 66.98%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 154,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. added to a holding in PetMed Express Inc by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $32, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $26.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 445,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.84.