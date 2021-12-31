Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys Natura &Co Holding SA, Okta Inc, Nu Holdings, Sells Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ryanair Holdings PLC

New Purchases: NU,

NU, Added Positions: NTCO, OKTA, APPF, VALE, MELI, XP, BUD,

NTCO, OKTA, APPF, VALE, MELI, XP, BUD, Reduced Positions: TPX, ITUB, RYAAY, GOOG, TCVA,

TPX, ITUB, RYAAY, GOOG, TCVA, Sold Out: LOMA, STNE,

Rio De Janeiro, D5, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Natura &Co Holding SA, Okta Inc, Nu Holdings, XP Inc, sells Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ryanair Holdings PLC, StoneCo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $963 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamo+internacional+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 4,512,368 shares, 22.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.02% Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO) - 14,191,741 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.75% AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 794,047 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.82% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 1,370,254 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16% Vale SA (VALE) - 5,712,368 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89%

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,378,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 14,191,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Okta Inc by 99.58%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $173.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 266,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,136,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.59.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.