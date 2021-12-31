Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Buys Natura &Co Holding SA, Okta Inc, Nu Holdings, Sells Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Ryanair Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: NU,
- Added Positions: NTCO, OKTA, APPF, VALE, MELI, XP, BUD,
- Reduced Positions: TPX, ITUB, RYAAY, GOOG, TCVA,
- Sold Out: LOMA, STNE,
These are the top 5 holdings of DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA.
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 4,512,368 shares, 22.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.02%
- Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO) - 14,191,741 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.75%
- AppFolio Inc (APPF) - 794,047 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.82%
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 1,370,254 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
- Vale SA (VALE) - 5,712,368 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89%
Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,378,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO)
Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 14,191,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in Okta Inc by 99.58%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $173.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 266,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,136,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (LOMA)
Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.59.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.
