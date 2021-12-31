Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hall Kathryn A. Buys Expensify Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Zai Lab, Exact Sciences Corp, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Hall Kathryn A. (Current Portfolio) buys Expensify Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, sells Zai Lab, Exact Sciences Corp, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Affirm Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Kathryn A.. As of 2021Q4, Hall Kathryn A. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hall Kathryn A.
  1. Expensify Inc (EXFY) - 2,341,590 shares, 23.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Gap Inc (GPS) - 3,389,284 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio.
  3. Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 2,334,105 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,580 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio.
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 355,865 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Expensify Inc (EXFY)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Expensify Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.77%. The holding were 2,341,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Hall Kathryn A. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 451.22%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $221.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 27,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.



