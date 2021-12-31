Hall Kathryn A. Buys Expensify Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Zai Lab, Exact Sciences Corp, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: EXFY, BND, BSV, AAPL, MSFT,

EXFY, BND, BSV, AAPL, MSFT, Added Positions: LEVI, VTI,

LEVI, VTI, Reduced Positions: XLY, XLK, XLV,

XLY, XLK, XLV, Sold Out: ZLAB, EXAS, XLF, AFRM, XLI, XLP,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Expensify Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Apple Inc, sells Zai Lab, Exact Sciences Corp, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Affirm Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Kathryn A.. As of 2021Q4, Hall Kathryn A. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hall Kathryn A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+kathryn+a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Expensify Inc (EXFY) - 2,341,590 shares, 23.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Gap Inc (GPS) - 3,389,284 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 2,334,105 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.64% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,580 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 355,865 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Expensify Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.77%. The holding were 2,341,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 451.22%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $221.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 27,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.