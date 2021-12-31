Continental Advisors Llc Buys The Western Union Co, Uber Technologies Inc, , Sells Wells Fargo, McKesson Corp, General Electric Co

New Purchases: WU,

WU, Added Positions: UBER, RDS.A, VTRS, PRGO, C,

UBER, RDS.A, VTRS, PRGO, C, Reduced Positions: WFC, GE, CPSS, TFC, XLE, GILD, KR, FHI, BAC, SNV, MRK, PFE, PDCO, KHC, AMLP, GS, THC, CS, IVZ, GOLD, JPM, CNNE, FBNC, EWS, GDX, BSX,

WFC, GE, CPSS, TFC, XLE, GILD, KR, FHI, BAC, SNV, MRK, PFE, PDCO, KHC, AMLP, GS, THC, CS, IVZ, GOLD, JPM, CNNE, FBNC, EWS, GDX, BSX, Sold Out: MCK, GLPG,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Western Union Co, Uber Technologies Inc, , sells Wells Fargo, McKesson Corp, General Electric Co, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continental Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Continental Advisors Llc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 74,000 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 199,500 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 88,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 154,848 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 330,917 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%

Continental Advisors Llc initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 122,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 92,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in by 45.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 64,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Continental Advisors Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27.

Continental Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $47.03 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $52.17.