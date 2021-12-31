Impala Asset Management LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Victoria's Secret, Sells Teck Resources, Alcoa Corp, Tronox Holdings PLC

New Purchases: COP, KNX, VSCO, PLCE, FLR, UPS, SIX, BKE, HAL,

COP, KNX, VSCO, PLCE, FLR, UPS, SIX, BKE, HAL, Added Positions: ANF, RIO, ERO, BC, WFG, DOOR, KBH, GOOGL, DHT, HOG, ARCH, DAC, TCKRF,

ANF, RIO, ERO, BC, WFG, DOOR, KBH, GOOGL, DHT, HOG, ARCH, DAC, TCKRF, Reduced Positions: HGV, SBLK, FCX, DVN, AER, NVR, LPX, SLB, ZIM, TFII, SONY, CENX, OLN, DOOO, HES, ADNT, THO, WRAC.U, MRNA,

HGV, SBLK, FCX, DVN, AER, NVR, LPX, SLB, ZIM, TFII, SONY, CENX, OLN, DOOO, HES, ADNT, THO, WRAC.U, MRNA, Sold Out: TECK, AA, TROX, ALK, LAD, CNK, MT, LYB, GUSH, STLA, GLNG, REGN, COOK, VALE, HRI, SPR, BNTX,

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ConocoPhillips, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Victoria's Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, Rio Tinto PLC, sells Teck Resources, Alcoa Corp, Tronox Holdings PLC, Alaska Air Group Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Impala Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Impala Asset Management LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Impala Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/impala+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 3,208,199 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 1,238,439 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.34% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 1,360,649 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.32% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 1,910,347 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.77% Danaos Corp (DAC) - 974,041 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $91.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 457,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 409,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 443,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Children's Place Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $111.41, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 179,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.9 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 482,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $210.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co by 159.11%. The purchase prices were between $32.81 and $47.85, with an estimated average price of $39. The stock is now traded at around $39.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 1,124,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 35.32%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,360,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ero Copper Corp by 124.26%. The purchase prices were between $13.69 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $17.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,020,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 29.78%. The purchase prices were between $90.42 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $97.93. The stock is now traded at around $95.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 689,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 113.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $128.17, with an estimated average price of $114.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 162,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in KB Home by 67.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $45.13, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 505,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.21 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $18.65.